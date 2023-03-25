Issy Wong became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) match on Friday and helped her side Mumbai Indians reach the final of the inaugural edition as they defeated UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator.

MI made a strong start to the match and scored 182/4 batting first with Nat Sciver-Brunt smashing 72 not out off 38 balls. In reply, UPW made a disastrous start with English pacer Wong being the wrecker-in-chief. She dismissed UPW skipper Alyssa Healy early on and in the 13th over of the innings removed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone on the second, third and the fourth deliveries of her third over to put MI on the brink of a win.

UPW were eventually bowled out for 110 in 17.4 overs and Wong finished with match figures of 4/15.

Wong was in disbelief after making history in WPL and credited her swing bowling for reaching the milestone.

“It’s all a bit surreal, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind for the last couple of weeks. Put in a bit of hard yards for the last couple of years in the gym and rewarding to enjoy all of that. Under lights, it swung. The square allows you to keep the swing going even in the later stages of the innings. We knew if we look after the ball, then we can get it to swing,” a delighted Wong said.

Wong completed the hat-trick with the wicket of her England teammate Ecclestone who got clean bowled.

“I was just trying to hit the stumps, Soph got the better of last time, I did not want to land in her spot. She said well bowled, she is a good friend and she is a quality cricketer as well. It’s a bit more exciting as you know each other well,” said Wong.

MI will now face Delhi Capitals in the final on 26 March. Speaking about the summit clash, Wong added that the “job is not done” for Mumbai.

“The job’s not done. You don’t enter competitions to make the semi-finals, you enter them to be competitive and try to win it,” Wong concluded.

