Asia Cup 2022: 'What selectors do is fair', Ishan Kishan speaks on his exclusion from India squad

Indian opener Ishan Kishan must be gutted after missing out on a spot in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup which gets underway on 27 August in UAE. India begin their campaign on 28 August in the T20 tournament with the much-awaited contest against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Indian selectors have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming tournament with Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik getting picked ahead of Kishan.

Despite his omission, Kishan saw the development as a "positive" incident and is looking forward to scoring more runs.

"I feel that what selectors do is fair. They put a lot of thought while selecting players as to who should be given the opportunity and where. It is a positive for me because if I am not selected, I will work harder and score more runs. When selectors will have confidence in me, they will obviously keep me in the team," Ishan told the news agency ANI.

In 14 T20Is in 2022, Kishan has scored 430 runs at a strike rate of 130.30, the second most for India so far this year. He last played for India in the recently-concluded tour of the West Indies.

While Kishan will not be part of Team India in UAE, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be back with the side. Kohli was given a complete rest during the West Indies tour and will also miss the Zimbabwe ODIs.

Rahul will captain India in Zimbabwe and returns to the team after suffering an injury and COVID-19-related illness.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Asia Cup as a result of a back injury and Harshal Patel has not been included due to a rib injury.

India squad for 2022 Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (v/c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan

Standbys: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

