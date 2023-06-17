Speculation over the 2023 Asia Cup ended after the Asian Cricket Council accepted Pakistan Cricket Board’s proposal to hold the event in a hybrid manner. While four matches will be played in Pakistan, the remaining nine will take place in Sri Lanka.

However, Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup in India later this year remains uncertain despite reports that the India vs Pakistan clash in the tournament would take place in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The PCB, however, have expressed their reluctance to play the World Cup match in Ahmedabad, and this has forced former cricketer Shahid Afridi to question PCB’s stance over the issue.

“Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted? Go and play – go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory,” Afridi told Samaa TV.

“What matters at the end of the day is Pakistan team’s win. The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of packed Indian crowd and show them what you got,” he added.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi had on Friday said that it was upto the government whether to send the Pakistan team or not to India for the showpiece event.

“It’s our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it’s their government that decides when they go to play. There is no point asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad.

“When the time comes, first it will be decided whether we are going or not, then the government decides where we will go. Our decision will rest on these two important conditions,” he added.

India and Pakistan have not met in a bilateral cricket series since 2012, when the Men in Green visited India for two T20Is and three ODIs. Since then, the two countries have only met in ICC and ACC events.

