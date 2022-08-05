Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20 International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

Ireland are coming out of two consecutive series losses against India and New Zealand. In the ongoing two-match T20 International series against South Africa, they have already endured a disappointing defeat in the first match even after getting almost close to the huge target. Still, the Andrew Balbirnie-steered side has a chance to level the series when they will take on the Proteas for the second T20I on Friday at Bristol’s Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium at 11 PM IST.

South Africa will head to the venue high on confidence as they have already secured a lead. The form of the batters is a positive side for the visitors. They are now focusing on testing every possible team combination before appearing for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Though star batter Quinton de Kock looked quite pale on Wednesday, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram displayed their capability to take responsibility. The bowlers including skipper Keshav Maharaj also relished some good sessions.

On the other side, Ireland's bowling unit failed to prevent the visitors from posting a huge target in the first innings. Though the burden was huge, the hosts played exceptionally well and fell just 21 runs short of the chase. Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell guided the side almost to the target but the middle-order failed to stay longer on the crease. In the final half, the batting unit fell like a deck of cards.

Ireland vs South Africa Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: George Dockrell

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Aiden Markram, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Reeza Hendricks.

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Tristan Stubbs, George Dockrell, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Craig Young, Joshua Little, Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing 11s:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (C), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

