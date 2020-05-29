First Cricket
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
Irfan, Yusuf Pathan recreate one of the most iconic scenes from 'Andaz Apna Apna'

Irfan Pathan posted the video on Instagram where the brothers can be seen enjoying themselves while lip-syncing dialogues that are playing in the background.

FP Trending, May 29, 2020 19:55:41 IST

Cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan have recreated one of the funniest scenes from the iconic Bollywood comedy Andaz Apna Apna that starred Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in lead roles.

Irfan Pathan posted the video on Instagram where the brothers can be seen enjoying themselves while lip-syncing dialogues that are playing in the background. The well-remembered scene is where actor Aamir Khan tries to fool his co-star Salman Khan over paying for a cup of tea.

"Ye dosti hai ya kanjoosi;) #movie #comedy #friends #andazapnaapna," Irfan captioned the clip.

In the video, Yusuf mouths the dialogues of Salman, while his younger brother takes up the role of Aamir.

This is not the first time that the two brothers have enacted a scene from a film on social media. Irfan and Yusuf had earlier enacted a scene from the film Suryaa that starred actors Raaj Kumar and Amrish Puri. While Yusuf played the role of Raaj Kumar, Irfan donned the role that was played by Amrish Puri.

"Lala hath to mila leta @yusuf_pathan #home #quarantine #brothers," Irfan captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

Lala hath to mila leta @yusuf_pathan #home #quarantine #brothers

A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on

More recently, Irfan Pathan, who is pretty regular on social media, shut down a fan who said the cricketer was dropped from the Indian squad for poor bowling.

“I think your bowling is the reason of (sic) you getting dropped not your batting,” a fan wrote, to which Irfan had an epic comeback.

Asking if he was the only one who was wicketless in that game, Pathan reminded the person that he was awarded the Man of the Match in a Test match just prior to that one.

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 19:55:41 IST

Tags : Aamir Khan, Andaz Apna Apna, Cricket, Irfan Pathan, Pathan Brothers, Salman Khan, SportsTracker, Trending, Yusuf Pathan


