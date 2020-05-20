First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Irfan Pathan has epic reply for fan who says he was dropped for poor bowling

Irfan Pathan recently engaged in a Twitter banter with fans over the reason for him being dropped from the Indian team

FP Trending, May 20, 2020 14:11:58 IST

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recently got into a Twitter banter with a fan. Irfan bid adieu to his 16-year international career earlier this year in January but there are still a large number of fans who feel that he has a lot still to give to the game.

One such fan posted Irfan’s batting statistics from the last matches he played in all three formats of the game on Twitter. He also went on to state that the cricketer’s departure from the game is a “misfortune.”

Irfan responded to the tweet stating that it was a colossal task to smash an unbeaten 63 runs against the South African bowling attack which included the likes of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

However, things took a turn for the worse when a fan posted that Pathan being wicketless in that particular Test was one of the reasons for him being dropped from the team. “I think your bowling is reason of you getting dropped not your batting,” the fan wrote.

Not to be pulled down, Irfan had a quick and witty reply. Asking if he was the only one who was wicketless in that game, Pathan reminded the person that he was awarded the man of the match in a Test match just prior to this one. The former pacer ended the tweet by replying, “probably u weren’t born that time so u won’t know.”

The same thread also saw a person saying that Pathan was dropped during Greg Chappel's tenure as Indian cricket team coach. Irfan corrected the fan stating that Greg was not the coach during the time he was dropped.

Irfan Pathan who debuted in 2003 has played 29 Tests scoring 1105 runs in that format of the game. He played 120 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals during his career.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 14:11:58 IST

Tags : Dale Steyn, Greg Chappel, Irfan Pathan, Irfan Pathan Batting Statistics, Irfan Pathan Runs, Irfan Pathan Test, Irfan Pathan Twitter, Morkel, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all