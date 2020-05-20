Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recently got into a Twitter banter with a fan. Irfan bid adieu to his 16-year international career earlier this year in January but there are still a large number of fans who feel that he has a lot still to give to the game.

One such fan posted Irfan’s batting statistics from the last matches he played in all three formats of the game on Twitter. He also went on to state that the cricketer’s departure from the game is a “misfortune.”

. @IrfanPathan's batting🏏in last innings in each format: Test: Apr 5,2008 vs SA🇿🇦

Batted @ 7

1st innings : 21* (top scorer)

2nd innings: 43* ODI: Aug 4,2012 vs SL🇱🇰

Batted at 8

Runs:29* T20I: Sep 28,2012 vs AUS🇦🇺

Batted as opener

Runs:31 (top scorer) It's our🇮🇳missfortune💔 pic.twitter.com/9TxFAG9IR4 — Amal Sudhakaran 🏏 (@amal_sachinism) May 16, 2020

Irfan responded to the tweet stating that it was a colossal task to smash an unbeaten 63 runs against the South African bowling attack which included the likes of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

If you are playing as an all rounder n score 63 not out in a test match againts the likes of Steyn n Morkel thn it would turn out to be your last game... — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 16, 2020

However, things took a turn for the worse when a fan posted that Pathan being wicketless in that particular Test was one of the reasons for him being dropped from the team. “I think your bowling is reason of you getting dropped not your batting,” the fan wrote.

Not to be pulled down, Irfan had a quick and witty reply. Asking if he was the only one who was wicketless in that game, Pathan reminded the person that he was awarded the man of the match in a Test match just prior to this one. The former pacer ended the tweet by replying, “probably u weren’t born that time so u won’t know.”

But You Were Wicketless In That Test. I Think Your Bowling Is Reason Of You Getting Dropped Not Your Batting. — Rushi (@Rushi_Patil_07) May 16, 2020

Was I the only one who was wicketless in that game ? N by the way had a man of the match award in a test match one match prior to this one.probably u weren’t born that time so u won’t know — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 16, 2020

The same thread also saw a person saying that Pathan was dropped during Greg Chappel's tenure as Indian cricket team coach. Irfan corrected the fan stating that Greg was not the coach during the time he was dropped.

That was bad time of Indian cricket during Greg. He did too much experiment on you. — Akhilendra (@akhil_24) May 16, 2020

Greg wasn’t the coach at that time when I got drop — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 16, 2020

Irfan Pathan who debuted in 2003 has played 29 Tests scoring 1105 runs in that format of the game. He played 120 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals during his career.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 14:11:58 IST

