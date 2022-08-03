David Miller will be extremely happy with his side’s performance in the recent T20I series against England. After losing the first fixture by 41 runs, the Proteas bounced back in style the next day to clinch a victory by 58 runs. In the decider held on Sunday, they managed to defeat the Jos Buttler-led side by 90 runs to secure the 3-match series 2-1.

They would be looking to continue their winning run against Ireland when the two teams meet at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club on 3 August at 11 pm IST.

The Proteas have performed exceedingly well in the white ball series against England. The visitors will be keen to maintain their record at Belfast as well, where they have won both their T20I encounters earlier.

As for Ireland, the team will be hoping to better its record at Stormont. The hosts have won only 4 out of the 13 T20Is played here. They lost all three of the recent games they played at the venue during New Zealand's recently-concluded tour.

The pitch at Belfast is batting-friendly, and with players like Reeza Hendricks and Tristan Stubbs in good form, it is expected that South Africa will make full use of this fact. Most of the Irish side has not been able to fire up with the bat. They will need to focus on getting out there and smashing a big score if they want any chance of winning against the tourists.

Weather report:

There are high chances of rain on 3 August. Belfast will experience temperatures between 11 and 19 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will be around 14 km/h. The humidity will range from 70-80 percent.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Andy McBrine.

South Africa: David Miller (captain), Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Rilee Rossouw, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.