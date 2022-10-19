Toss at 9.00 am IST. The match starts at 9.30 am.

Scotland will look to build on their brilliant victory against West Indies in the first match and have one foot in the next round of the 2022 T20 World Cup, as they face Ireland in Hobart.

Ireland will see this game as a do-or-die contest after having lost to Zimbabwe in the first match. A loss here will almost see them out to the door at the T20 World Cup.

Scotland lightened up the tournament by defeating West Indies in just the third match of the tournament, which was, although, the second upset in as many days. They will step on the field high on confidence. A win here for them will hang a big sword over West Indies’ opportunities.

Scotland have good bowlers to start the proceedings and damage the opposition up front. Their spinner, Mark Watt, already showed how lethal he can be. And they have good top-order batters as well.

Ireland have a relatively new side, but have looked determined and spirited. They threatened India and New Zealand and beat Afghanistan 3-2 before the World Cup. Even in the first match against Zimbabwe, they looked strong, but Sikandar Raza stole the limelight.

Another exciting game of equally strong sides awaits.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.