Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Highlights: Black Caps complete series sweep with thrilling win

Cricket

Ireland Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Ireland Vs New Zealand At Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 15 July, 2022

15 July, 2022
Starts 15:15 (IST)
Match Ended
New Zealand

New Zealand

360/6 (50.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Ireland

Ireland

359/9 (50.0 ov)

New Zealand beat Ireland by 1 run

New Zealand Ireland
360/6 (50.0 ov) - R/R 7.2 359/9 (50.0 ov) - R/R 7.18

Match Ended

New Zealand beat Ireland by 1 run

Graham Hume - 0

Josh Little - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Graham Hume not out 7 11 0 0
Josh Little not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Matt Henry 10 0 68 4
Blair Tickner 10 0 71 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 357/9 (49.4)

2 (2) R/R: 6

Craig Young 6(3) S.R (200)

run out (Martin Guptill / Tom Latham)

Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Highlights: Black Caps complete series sweep with thrilling win

New Zealand have already won the three-match series 2-0. But the match will not be a dead rubber with 10 World Cup Super series points up for grab.

Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Highlights: Black Caps complete series sweep with thrilling win

Image: Twitter/Cricket Ireland

Pitch report: It's a fresh pitch. Best of the three. Par score is expected to be around 300.New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Gareth Delany, Graham Hume

New Zealand have already won the three-match series 2-0. But the match will not be a dead rubber with 10 World Cup Super series points up for grab.Ireland came close in both the matches and threatened New Zealand with a defeat, but the Kiwis were able to bounce back on both occasions, courtesy of Michael Bracewell. It has been Bracewell's tournament so far.

While the Blackcaps will eye a clinical show and aim for a white wash, Ireland will try to have a win under their belt after coming so close on both occasions. And if they win, it will not be an upset, given the brand of cricket they have played.

b>Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
<

Updated Date: July 16, 2022 00:03:40 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022: Dublin’s The Village Weather Update
First Cricket News

Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022: Dublin’s The Village Weather Update

Humidity will be high at 71 percent, while the temperatures will hover between 11 and 21 degree Celsius. The wind speed will be between 10 and 15 kmph on matchday.

Ireland vs New Zealand: Stirling, Tector tons in vain as Black Caps clinch thriller to complete ODI series sweep
First Cricket News

Ireland vs New Zealand: Stirling, Tector tons in vain as Black Caps clinch thriller to complete ODI series sweep

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: Black Caps beat hosts by a wicket in a thriller
First Cricket News

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI Highlights: Black Caps beat hosts by a wicket in a thriller

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the first ODI between Ireland and New Zealand.