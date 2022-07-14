Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022: IRE vs NZ Head-to-Head records and stats

New Delhi: Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland have really punched above their weight in the first couple of matches against New Zealand. After a heartbreak in the final over in the first ODI, they performed quite well in the second match, but once again Michael Bracewell stepped up and proved to be the difference.

On a difficult track in Malahide, Ireland’s top order struggled against the moving ball and this is one area, they need to be far better in the third match. Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie are their two best batters and they have to stick it out and post a competitive total on the board.

On the other hand, New Zealand too have had their troubles in the top order. Matin Guptill, Will Young and the rest have to be far better and this is where Ireland have posed a lot of problems. However, the hosts need to identify moments where they can close the match as this has been found wanting in the first couple of matches.

Ireland vs New Zealand ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 6

Ireland: 0

New Zealand: 6

Tied: 00

Ireland vs New Zealand Previous One Day International:

In the last clash between these two sides, New Zealand beat Ireland by 3 wickets at The Village, Dublin in Malahide on 12 July, 2022.

Last 5 ODI International Results:

New Zealand won by 3 wickets.

New Zealand won by 1 wicket.

New Zealand won by 190 runs.

New Zealand won by 51 runs.

New Zealand won by 290 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls/Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

