Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022: Dublin’s The Village Weather Update

Ireland have really made New Zealand sweat in the first couple of matches but have not been able to close out matches and despite staying ahead in both the games so far, they trail the series 2-0.

While in the first match, Ireland posted a solid total of 300/9 in 50 overs in the first ODI as Harry Tector slammed 113 runs off 117 balls. New Zealand’s chase never really got going, but then Michael Bracewell played a brilliant knock of 82-ball 127 and helped his side to a memorable win in the final over.

The second match saw Ireland’s top order being blown away on a surface that had assistance for both the seamers and spinners. However, the Irish bowlers dragged their side back into the contest, but once again Michael Bracewell stepped up and got his side over the line.

This match will be an opportunity for the hosts to salvage some pride and the top order needs to take on responsibility. The likes of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie have not hit their straps and a good outing for them could help Ireland’s cause.

Weather Update:

The Ireland vs New Zealand Third One Day International is set to be held at Dublin’s The Village. There is a 25 percent chance of precipitation on 15 July. Humidity will be high at 60 percent, while the temperatures will hover between 11 and 23 degree Celsius. The wind speed will hover between 10 and 15 kmph on the matchday.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, , Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Josh Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (captain), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson.

