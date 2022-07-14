Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

New Delhi: A dominant bowling performance by New Zealand on a Malahide pitch that offered assistance to both the seamers and spinners helped them seal the second match and bag the 3-match ODI series. After his heroics in the first ODI, Michael Bracewell starred once again to lead New Zealand to a 2-0 win.

New Zealand were chasing 217 and were coasting, but frequent wickets saw them lose track before Bracewell held his nerve as his unbeaten 42 saw the visitors home with three wickets left.

Ireland have been good in both these matches and Michael Bracewell was the difference between the two sides. However, Ireland have not been shovelled out of the contest and when the teams face-off in the third ODI.

George Dockrell was the star in the second ODI with the bat, and they would now need their top order to step up and make contributions when they lock horns with each other on Friday, 15 July. The likes of Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie have found the going tough against the moving ball, and as the series ends, Ireland would hope to pull one towards themselves.

Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Ireland vs New Zealand match will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India. It will be live-streamed on FanCode.

Ireland vs New Zealand Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Martin Guptill

Vice-captain: Harry Tector

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips

Wicket-keeper: Tom Latham

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mark Adair.

Bowlers: Craig Young, Joshua Little, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

Predicted Playing XIs:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls/Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

