Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Live cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary

|New Zealand
|Ireland
|49/1 (5.3 ov) - R/R 8.91
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Martin Guptill
|Batting
|7
|10
|0
|0
|Dane Cleaver (W)
|Batting
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mark Adair
|1.3
|0
|9
|0
|Josh Little
|2
|0
|8
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 44/1 (4.2)
|
5 (5) R/R: 5
Martin Guptill 3(3)
Dane Cleaver (W) 2(3)
|
Finn Allen 35(20) S.R (175)
c Barry McCarthy b Josh Little
IRE vs NZ match today at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast live Score and update: Follow live scores and updates from Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I
PREVIEW: Ireland play New Zealand in the second T20I Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The Ireland team has played some good cricket in the white-ball fixtures against the Kiwis but is still searching for a win. New Zealand on the other side, took away a convincing win in the first T20I and will be looking to take an unassailable lead.
SQUADS
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Michael Rippon
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Ireland have been good in both these matches and Michael Bracewell was the difference between the two sides. However, Ireland have not been shovelled out of the contest and when the teams face-off in the third ODI.
New Zealand have already won the three-match series 2-0. But the match will not be a dead rubber with 10 World Cup Super series points up for grab.
The weather will be mostly sunny and humid on 18 July.