Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Live cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary

IRE vs NZ match today at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast live Score and update: Follow live scores and updates from Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

FirstCricket Staff

July 20th, 2022

20:30:36 IST

PREVIEW: Ireland play New Zealand in the second T20I Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The Ireland team has played some good cricket in the white-ball fixtures against the Kiwis but is still searching for a win. New Zealand on the other side, took away a convincing win in the first T20I and will be looking to take an unassailable lead. SQUADS Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Michael Rippon Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.