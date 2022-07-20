Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I, Live cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary

Ireland Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (t20)

Ireland Vs New Zealand At Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, 20 July, 2022

20 July, 2022
Starts 20:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
New Zealand

New Zealand

49/1 (5.3 ov)

2nd T20I
Ireland

Ireland

Yet To Bat

New Zealand Ireland
49/1 (5.3 ov) - R/R 8.91

Play In Progress

Martin Guptill - 3

Dane Cleaver (W) - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Martin Guptill Batting 7 10 0 0
Dane Cleaver (W) Batting 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mark Adair 1.3 0 9 0
Josh Little 2 0 8 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 44/1 (4.2)

5 (5) R/R: 5

Finn Allen 35(20) S.R (175)

c Barry McCarthy b Josh Little

IRE vs NZ match today at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast live Score and update: Follow live scores and updates from Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

New Zealand lead the series 1-0. (Photo Source: Blackcaps/Twitter)

PREVIEW: Ireland play New Zealand in the second T20I Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The Ireland team has played some good cricket in the white-ball fixtures against the Kiwis but is still searching for a win. New Zealand on the other side, took away a convincing win in the first T20I and will be looking to take an unassailable lead.

SQUADS

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Michael Rippon

Updated Date: July 20, 2022 20:30:36 IST

