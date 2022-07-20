Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022: Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club Weather Update

Ireland will cross swords with New Zealand for the second time in the three-match T20 International series on 20 July at Belfast's Civil Service Cricket Club. The exciting game will start from 8:30 PM IST.

The first T20 International saw bowlers from both sides enjoy some good sessions at the venue where the upcoming game is also slated to be held.

The Civil Service Cricket Club is known for providing a good surface for both batters and bowlers. The average score made here is 150 and the team batting first has won most of the games. In the previous encounter, the Black Caps batted first and made 173 runs. In reply, the Irish brigade had a shaky start and fell 31 runs short of the target.

Joshua Little from the home side and Lockie Ferguson from the visitors got 4 wickets each to their names. However, batters were seen struggling to find a good connection. The only big score came from New Zealand's Glenn Philips. He remained unbeaten at a 52-ball 69. In the upcoming encounter, the Kiwis will be eyeing a series win.

Weather Update:

The Ireland vs New Zealand Second T20 International is set to take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The weather conditions can be a bit cloudy during the 20-over clash. However, there is no chance of rain during the T20I game. The temperature will hover between 12-19 degrees Celsius on matchday. The wind speed can go to about 19-21 km/h.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

