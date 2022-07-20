Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International: IRE vs NZ Head-to-Head Records and Stats

New Zealand completely outplayed Ireland in the first contest of the three-match T20I series. Both teams will meet for the second T20 International on 20 July at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast at 8:30 PM IST. While the Black Caps will try to seal the deal by winning the upcoming encounter, Ireland will aim to put up a strong competition in front of the visitors.

In the previous fixture, Glenn Philips’ unbeaten 52-ball 69 led the Kiwis to post 173 runs on the board. Among others, James Neesham scored 29 and Martin Guptill added 24 to the score sheet. Pacer Joshua Little led the Irish bowling attack from the front and scalped 4 crucial wickets. Mark Adair also got a couple of wickets to his name but turned out to be costly.

In reply, Ireland failed to produce any significant challenge. Only two batters from their dugout managed to cross the 20-run mark. Curtis Campher and Mark Adair made 29 and 25 runs respectively. An exceptional bowling performance by Lockie Ferguson bundled out the hosts for 142 and allowed the visitors to clinch a comfortable victory. During his 3.2-over spell, Ferguson picked up 4 wickets and gave away just 14 runs.

Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 02

Ireland: 00

New Zealand: 02

Tied: 00

No Result: 00

Ireland vs New Zealand Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, New Zealand beat Ireland by 31 runs at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on 18 July 2022.

Last T20 International Results:

New Zealand won by 31 runs.

New Zealand won by 83 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

