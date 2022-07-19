Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad Updates

New Zealand will square off against Ireland at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Ground for the second T20 International of the three-match series on 20 July. The Irish men will be hoping to turn the tables after enduring a disappointing defeat in the first clash. On the other hand, coming off a one-sided victory over the hosts, the Mitchell Santner-led unit is high on confidence and is quite hopeful about winning another away series.

Earlier in the year, Ireland played two T20 Internationals against India when they displayed some impressive efforts. But the team failed to live up to the mark in the first T20I against the Black Caps.

Riding on the spells of Mark Adair and Joshua Little, they did manage to restrict the visitors to 173. In response, the opening duo- Paul Stirling and skipper Andrew Balbirnie couldn’t build the foundation and were dismissed early. Then it was just a come-and-go situation for the Irish top-order.

Curtis Campher, George Dockrell and Mark Adair tried to accelerate the innings but failed to take the side past the winning post. Lockie Ferguson's 4-wicket haul and two wickets by both James Neesham and Santner led to New Zealand winning the match by 31 runs.

All eyes would be on the Black Caps and whether they can repeat their performance once more at Belfast.

Live Streaming Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I:

The fixture will not be broadcast in India and will only be available to stream on the Fancode app and website.

Ireland vs New Zealand Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Martin Guptill

Vice-captain: Harry Tector

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling

Wicket-keeper: Lorcan Tucker

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

