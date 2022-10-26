T20 World Cup: 'Thoroughly deserved', Twitter can’t keep calm as Ireland stun England

In an unexpected development of events, Ireland secured a massive win against England in the Super 12 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup. Rain interrupted England’s chase, who were behind the target when the covers were brought onto the field. As the match was called off, Ireland were adjudged winners by 5 runs via Duckworth Lewis Method.

This marks Ireland’s first ever win in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup and has also thrown wide open the qualification scenario in Group 1.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Earlier in the day, Ireland got off to a flying start after being asked to bat first by England captain Jos Buttler. The Irish top order fared well against the English pacers under overcast conditions. Skipper Andy Balbirnie’s valiant knock of 62 runs off 47 deliveries set the tone for a huge total. However, a mini-batting collapse meant that Ireland had to settle for just 157 runs on the board.

The Irish seamers came out with a point to prove and breathed fire with the new ball. Pacer Josh Little was excellent with the ball as he proved to be unplayable, courtesy of his late swing and plenty of seam movement. His lengths were flawless and led to the dismissal of Buttler and Alex Hales. Ben Stokes, David Malan, and Harry Brook also returned to the hut without making any impact.

While Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone appeared capable of sparking a comeback, it was not enough when it came down to the DLS that was used when showers arrived. England fell behind by five runs and Ireland secured a historic triumph.

The world seems stunned by Ireland’s astounding win over England. Here’s how the cricketing world reacted to the magnificent spectacle:

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Ireland “thoroughly deserved” their victories against West Indies and now England.

Ireland have now hammered the West Indies & now beaten England .. Throughly deserved .. #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 26, 2022

Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious video in which he took a sly dig at the England team who were favourites to win the match but were handed a shocking defeat by the DLS method.

Virender Sehwag is back with his witty tweets. The former India opener shared a hilarious meme and said that with the help of rain, Ireland defeated England by 5 runs.

With some help fro mm rain off course but Ireland beating England by 5 runs. #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/rLWFZavf4W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 26, 2022

One fan highlighted the frailties of England when it comes to playing in the World Cups.

Netherlands beat England in the 2009 T20 WC. Netherlands beat England in the 2014 T20 WC. Ireland beat England in the 2022 T20 WC. England continues to have poor record vs European teams in the World Cup. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 26, 2022

Indian fans found a connection between this year’s edition of the T20 World Cup and the ODI version that was held in India in 2011. Many pointed out that last time Ireland thumped England, India, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, went onto lift the World Cup.

Last time Ireland beat England in a World Cup, this happened pic.twitter.com/NWoNrsguNS — . (@Arnav_Tweetz7) October 26, 2022

This meme of a disappointed Pakistani fan which is fodder for such astonishing results was a common pick among many users.

Here are some more reactions.

Ireland pull off shock win over England, aided and abetted by rain, but also some fine cricket. Five teams in this group have a win each. Race for getting into the knock-out becoming even more intense — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 26, 2022

Ireland beat England. Another shock result at this very interesting tournament #T20WorldCup #ENGvIRE — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 26, 2022

One of the best days in Ireland cricket history – beating one of the favourites of the T20 World Cup, England. They’ve played some world class cricket this year, an absolute deserving win for them. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 26, 2022

This massive loss has raised the stakes of England’s next clash against hosts Australia. The two juggernauts will clash on October 28, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, Ireland will look to live up to their tag of dark horses when they meet Afghanistan on the same day.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.