Afghanistan vs Ireland Live score T20 World Cup: Match called off due to rain at MCG

PREVIEW: This edition of the T20 World Cup has already given us quite number of surprises. First the two-time champions West Indies getting knocked out in the first round and now England lost to Ireland while Pakistan suffered a defeat against Zimbabwe.

We now have Ireland taking on Afghanistan in Melbourne in the first clash of the day. The Irish team will be riding high on confidence after winning the previous game against England. They picked up wickets at regular intervals while England were chasing 158 and eventually clinched a win by 5 runs (D/L method) after rain played a spoilsport.

On the other side, Afghanistan are still to get a win in the Super 12s. They lost the first match against England while the next one against New Zealand was called off due to rain. The Afghan side would look this game as an opportunity to gain some crucial points.

SQUADS:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

