Afghanistan vs Ireland Live score T20 World Cup: Match called off due to rain at MCG

Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, LIVE Cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: The game has been called off due to rain without a ball bowled
The next game between England and Australia is also scheduled to take place at the same venue. It's under dark clouds (literally)
The news from the centre is that the next inspection will only happen after the rain stops
IRE vs AFG LIVE UPDATES
There was an inspection scheduled but the rain hasn't stopped yet which means we will have to wait for some more time. Even if the game is held, we will lose out on some overs
While we all wait for the game to start, go through some of the snaps from players as they also eagerly wait to take onto the field. #AfghanAtalan | #T20WorldCup | #SuperCola | #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/8PdSPxD0hb— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 28, 2022
The waiting game continues as the rain returns at the @MCG 🌧️#AfghanAtalan | #T20WorldCup | #SuperCola | #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/ehPqJI6zUe— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 28, 2022
IRE vs AFG
Well, one thing is for sure that this "rain" factor has made the tournament interesting for sure. New Zealand were off to a thumping start to the campaign after they defeated Australia and were favourites against Afghanistan. But that match was called off and the points were shared. Ireland were pretty impressive against England but the rain played an important role in their win against England. South Africa who were looking in cruise control against Zimbabwe also had to settle with one point as it was washed away due to rain as well
IRE vs AFG LIVE UPDATES
Covers had been pulled off but they are coming on now. This is getting frustrating now. The weather in Melbourne has already played a major role in qualification scenarios
Afghanistan vs Ireland
The wait continues. The covers are still on. Rain continues to spoil the mood. There will be an inspection at 4pm local time.This is an important game especially for Ireland. They have a win against England and another victory will give them important points
The toss has been delayed at the MCG ahead of the Super 12 clash between Afghanistan and Ireland.#T20WorldCup | #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/DV7vXtj36S— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2022
Ireland vs Afghanistan
The toss has been delayed due to rain. We already have had some rain-affected matches and we might have a couple more because the next fixture is also slated to take place at the same venue today
PREVIEW: This edition of the T20 World Cup has already given us quite number of surprises. First the two-time champions West Indies getting knocked out in the first round and now England lost to Ireland while Pakistan suffered a defeat against Zimbabwe.
We now have Ireland taking on Afghanistan in Melbourne in the first clash of the day. The Irish team will be riding high on confidence after winning the previous game against England. They picked up wickets at regular intervals while England were chasing 158 and eventually clinched a win by 5 runs (D/L method) after rain played a spoilsport.
On the other side, Afghanistan are still to get a win in the Super 12s. They lost the first match against England while the next one against New Zealand was called off due to rain. The Afghan side would look this game as an opportunity to gain some crucial points.
SQUADS:
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny
