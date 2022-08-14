Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I 2022: Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club Weather Update

Ireland started off their T20 International series against Afghanistan quite positively. They had secured wins in the first two games but were seen lagging in the third one. On the other hand, Afghanistan have bounced back well to reduce the lead in the third T20I. The fourth match will be a crucial one for the visitors as they need to record a win to keep the competition alive. Both teams will lock horns for the next game tomorrow at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club at 8:00 PM IST. The Irish batting lineup will need to be more mature to bag the series.

The entire series is taking place at the same venue, Belfast. The surface there is known as a batting-friendly one where the team batting first will require to breach the 170-run mark to put up a worth-fighting total. Batters will not get much resistance from the outfield. The spinners can come in handy in the latter phase. The visitors took a couple of games to understand the track and they seemed quite comfortable on that in the last match.

Coming in to bat first, the Afghanistan batters showed utter dominance against the Irish bowling attack. The opening pair stuck to the crease longer and built a good foundation. The others continued the pace and helped the side post 189 runs on the board. In reply, Ireland endured a batting collapse in front of the attacks of Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. From the list, only three batters managed to make a notable contribution while others failed significantly. In the end, the hosts fell 22 runs short of getting to the target.

Weather Update:

Ireland vs Afghanistan second T20 International is set to take place at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. The weather condition can be cloudy in the initial phase of the 20-over face-off. There is a chance of showers playing spoilsport during the fourth T20I. The temperature will hover between 15-24 degrees Celsius during the game. The wind speed will be around 10 km/h.

Possible Playing 11s:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

