Ireland will lock horns with Afghanistan in the third T20 on Friday evening. The hosts have been dominant in the series and come into this match after having taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

This is a do-or-die match for the Afghans and they need to bring their ace game to the fore. For Ireland, captain Andrew Balbirnie found form and delivered with the bat after struggling against India, South Africa, and New Zealand in recent times. The consistency of Lorcan Tucker should also motivate the hosts.

However, the big positive for Ireland in the last match was the performance of their bowlers. Josh Little, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, and Gareth Delany chipped in with a couple of wickets to make sure their side has a lead in the series.

Afghanistan have problems with their batting and the experienced players in Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan have to step up. Rashid has not been able to pick up a wicket in both matches so far and for Afghanistan to be successful, the leg spinner has to start being amongst the wickets.

The match will once again take place in Belfast. The pitch will provide a lot of assistance to the batters and since the ground is relatively short, chasing has been the preferred option.

Ireland vs Afghanistan T20I Head-to-Head:

Matches Played: 20

Ireland: 06

Afghanistan: 14

No Result: 00

Ireland vs Afghanistan Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, Ireland beat Afghanistan by five wickets at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on 11 August 2022.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

Ireland won by 5 wickets

Ireland won by 7 wickets.

Match tied but Ireland won the one-over eliminator.

Afghanistan won by 21 runs.

Afghanistan won by 11 runs. (D/L Method)

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little. Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai,Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq.

