Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Cricket

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Ireland looked good till the twelfth over. Captain Andrew Balbirnie found form and top scored with an innings of 46 off 36 deliveries.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Andrew Balbirnie has found his form and is expected to continue in the third match as well. Image: Ireland Cricket/ Twitter

A stellar bowling display saw Ireland beat Afghanistan quite convincingly in the second T20I by five wickets and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. With the ball, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany picked up a couple of wickets each and restricted Afghanistan to 122 for 8.

However, this target did not prove to be an easy one to chase and it once again came down to George Dockrell to smash a six in the 19th over to breach the target. Ireland looked good till the twelfth over. Captain Andrew Balbirnie found form and top scored with an innings of 46 off 36 deliveries. He was given support by Lorcan Tucker (27 off 28). However, Balbirnie’s dismissal saw Ireland lose four quick wickets for just 38 runs.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan batted first but could never find momentum in their innings on a sluggish pitch. Incidentally, this was the first time in his international career that Rashid Khan went back-to-back matches without being able to pick up a wicket. After his figures of 25 runs for no wickets in the first T20I, he ended with none for 27 from his four overs in the second match. Either a big match is coming up for him, or he will have to look back at himself and rectify his errors.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

Ireland vs Afghanistan match will not be broadcast on any channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Andrew Balbirnie

Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batter: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli

Wicket-keeper: Lorcan Tucker

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 12, 2022 14:37:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Netherlands vs New Zealand, HIGHLIGHTS: New Zealand win by 16 runs
First Cricket News

Netherlands vs New Zealand, HIGHLIGHTS: New Zealand win by 16 runs

Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, HIGHLIGHTS

Why Indian skippers are treated shabbily and shafted
Opinion

Why Indian skippers are treated shabbily and shafted

Why is it that a cricket mad country like India, with a board that is as rich as some small nations and powerful enough to dictate the playing schedule internationally, finds it so difficult to ensure a smooth transition when it comes to its captains?

Highlights, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Belfast, Full cricket score: IRE win by 7 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Belfast, Full cricket score: IRE win by 7 wickets

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the first T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan in Belfast,