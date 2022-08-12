Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

A stellar bowling display saw Ireland beat Afghanistan quite convincingly in the second T20I by five wickets and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. With the ball, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany picked up a couple of wickets each and restricted Afghanistan to 122 for 8.

However, this target did not prove to be an easy one to chase and it once again came down to George Dockrell to smash a six in the 19th over to breach the target. Ireland looked good till the twelfth over. Captain Andrew Balbirnie found form and top scored with an innings of 46 off 36 deliveries. He was given support by Lorcan Tucker (27 off 28). However, Balbirnie’s dismissal saw Ireland lose four quick wickets for just 38 runs.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan batted first but could never find momentum in their innings on a sluggish pitch. Incidentally, this was the first time in his international career that Rashid Khan went back-to-back matches without being able to pick up a wicket. After his figures of 25 runs for no wickets in the first T20I, he ended with none for 27 from his four overs in the second match. Either a big match is coming up for him, or he will have to look back at himself and rectify his errors.

️ ' ! Afghanistan will face @cricketireland in the 3rd T20I this evening at 7:00 PM AFT in Belfast. The hosts lead the five-match series 2-0 after comprehensive victories in the first two games. #AfghanAtalan | #IREvAFG2022 pic.twitter.com/Z9QHypaSVw — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 12, 2022

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

Ireland vs Afghanistan match will not be broadcast on any channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Andrew Balbirnie

Vice-captain: Hazratullah Zazai

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batter: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli

Wicket-keeper: Lorcan Tucker

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

