Ireland defeated Afghanistan in the fifth T20I by 7 wickets (D/L Method). With a win in this rain-curtailed encounter, Ireland clinched the series 3-2.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th T20I: It has been a see-saw tournament as Afghanistan bounced back strongly in the third and fourth match after Ireland steamrolled them in the first two matches.

Ireland have been in brilliant form, and have given serious scars but failed to win even a single match against India, New Zealand, or South Africa. Now they have a chance to grab the series against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan are known to blow away the minnows and create major upsets against top-ranked teams as well in the shortest format. Here they are on the verge of winning a series, with the momentum on their side.

A lot will depend on Rashid Khan for them to win the match, as it has been pretty clear in the series so far. Rashid Khan was ineffective in the first three matches, and Ireland won two out of those three. But he made sure to take his side across the finish line in the fourth match.

For Ireland, their batters have to step up after a mediocre show in the last two games.

These are the two teams that have taken giant leaps on the world cricketing map. The two were awarded Test status alongside each other, a few years back. Expect a cracker of a contest in the final match of the series decider between two of the teams who have proved to be the best amongst the lower-ranked squads.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.