Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Ireland were on a seven-match losing spree in T20Is and very often they lost out in the final over all summer. However, this was snapped as they won in their first match against Afghanistan. In another cliff-hanger, George Dockrell and Harry Tector held their nerves to beat Afghanistan by seven wickets on the penultimate ball in the first T20I in Belfast. However, Afghanistan was still in the game and Ireland almost bungled up a relatively easy chase.

In a chase of 169, Ireland needed 48 runs off six overs with nine wickets in hand. However, Afghanistan were tight and disciplined in these overs and the game went down to the last over where Ireland needed 13 runs to clinch the match. Dockrell was on strike and he smacked Naveen-ul-Haq for two consecutive boundaries to give Ireland the win with one ball to spare.

Afghanistan were playing an international game after a while and they struggled to get going on a two-paced sluggish surface. Usman Ghani stood tall and got to his fourth T20I half-century and the innings found momentum by a fiery 18-ball 29* in the death overs from Ibrahim Zadran as Afghanistan got to 168 for 7.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Ireland vs Afghanistan match will not be shown on any channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Paul Stirling

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Predicted Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

