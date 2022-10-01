Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Irani Cup, Saurashtra vs Rest of India: Sarfaraz Khan continues fine form with another century

Cricket

Sarfaraz Khan continued his form and scored another ton during the Irani Cup between ROI and Saurashtra

Sarfaraz Khan scored another ton during the Irani Cup match. Twitter/ANI

Sarfaraz Khan continued his form in the Irani Cup as the right-handed batter notched up another ton in the first innings while playing for the Rest of India (ROI) side against Saurashtra. Sarfaraz had come out to bat at number five when his side was in a spot of bother after being reduced to 18/3 in reply to Saurashtra’s 98.

The right-hander joined captain Hanuma Vihari in the middle and the two batters steadied the ship for the side, putting up a partnership of over 150 runs for the fourth wicket. While Vihari was more cautious, Sarfaraz scored runs at a brisk pace hitting the bowlers all round the park and pushing the opponents on the back foot.

Earlier, in the day, the ROI bowlers Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik rattled the Saurashtra batting unit. Mukesh scalped a four-wicket haul while Kuldeep and Umran bagged a three-fer each.

Sarfaraz has been in sublime form in the domestic cricket for quite sometime and has been scoring runs consistently. He in fact, scored a ton in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy 2022 final and a hundred in the first innings of Ranji Trophy 2022 final.

The ROI side would now look to stretch the first innings lead against Saurashtra.

Updated Date: October 01, 2022 16:50:22 IST

