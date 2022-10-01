New Delhi: Indian domestic cricket is getting back to normalcy after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for almost two years. Not just cricket but all the sporting events’ schedules went haywire. They are slowly getting back on track.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned to have two Irani Cup games this season with Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), the 2020 champions set to host the Rest of India (ROI) in the first one. The encounter is slated to begin on 1 October 2022 in Rajkot.

ROI bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla in an exclusive chat with Firstpost talked about his preparations, the experience in the Indian dressing room and the importance of having a left-arm pacer in the side.

Nagwaswalla had been in some good form in the last domestic season and the 24-year-old Gujarat cricketer talked about the importance of staying in the groove and be ready for the opportunities that come.

“Look, it’s all about staying in the rhythm and groove so that whenever the opportunity comes in, you are able to perform to your potential,” he said.

The left-handed bowler hasn’t really played much competitive cricket after March 2022. When quizzed about the same, Arzan said that the break has been a good one for him as he has got some rest but added that he had been following his fitness regimes quite religiously.

“Actually, it was a good break for me as I had played a lot of cricket in the last one year, had back-to-back tours so, it helped me get some rest. But I was training properly and was keeping myself fit and in shape. I was having good training sessions in gym and running. This will get more intense in coming days and as the season approaches.

“Moreover, I have been very focused about my training schedule and routine as it’s going to be a long domestic season and I just want to play without any niggles or injuries,” he added.

The left-arm pacer also talked about the team environment and the strategy. “The atmosphere is very positive within the team and the players share a good bond among themselves.”

“We all just want to back our skill set, put up a good show and have a mindset of making the team win,” he said.

Nagwaswalla got India call-up last year as a standby for UK tour — for the World Test Championship final and the Test series against England. When asked about his experience, the left-arm pacer said that the senior players were very welcoming and shared a lot of insights about the game with him every now and then.

“It was a very different and a very good experience for me. The senior cricketers are very welcoming. They understand the mindset of a player who has just come in the side,” he said.

“In fact, I have had some very good conversations with the senior bowlers. They have always been there to help me and give guidance whether it is bowling or training.”

Being a left-arm pacer himself, the Gujarat bowler explained the importance of having a left-handed fast bowler in any line-up and the varieties he brings in the bowling combinations.

“A team should have at least one left-arm pacer because it gives you a variety in the bowling combination because he has a different angle, line, length, and swing. There are a lot of good batters who face some difficulties against the left-arm pacers so, I feel that’s an important cog in the wheel,” he insisted.

Nagwaswalla, who has already picked up more than 80 FC wickets in a brief career, emphasised on following the “process”.

“Look, it’s all about the process. It all depends upon how we are training and how much effort we are putting in. Following a certain process, putting in the effort is important. If that gives you result, it’s good but even if it doesn’t, then also, we shouldn’t give up on the process,” he concluded.

