IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings hope to complete the double against Mumbai Indians

In what could be a make-or-break contest for them, Mumbai Indians (MI) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 49 of IPL 2023 Chepauk on Saturday.

CSK, placed third in the IPL standings, enjoy a superior run of form than their ‘El Clasico’ rivals MI, who are sixth and have lost two of their last five matches.

CSK began the tournament with two wins in their first three matches, and were recently on a three-game winning streak, the last of which came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 23 April. Since then, they have lost two games, while their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants ended in a no-result. They don’t find themselves in a spot of bother, but cannot afford a slip-up either.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are somewhat on a high after having chased down 200-plus totals in their last two matches (Against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings). Suryakumar Yadav finally seems to have rediscovered his lost touch, having scored 55 and 66 against RR and PBKS respectively.

What still concerns MI going into their biggest match of the season is Rohit Sharma’s form with the bat. Rohit has endured scores of 2, 3 and 0 in MI’s last three games, and has just one fifty to his name this season so far.

In this season so far, Rohit has scored just 184 runs from nine games, at a strike-rate of 129.58.

For CSK, Tushar Deshpande leaking runs at the death overs has been a cause for concern. Time and again, Deshpande has conceded several extras while also giving away boundaries. CSK will also need their trio of veterans in Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu to play some big knocks with the bat. Deepak Chahar, who had sustained an injury when CSK met MI at Wankhede Stadium earlier in the season, played in the recent game against LSG, and will be expected to retain his place in the playing XI on Saturday.

The last time the two teams met, Ajinkya Rahane starred with a 27-ball 61 to help CSK chase down 158 with seven wickets to spare. And come Saturday, CSK will get a chance to complete a double over MI this season.

CSK vs MI head-to-head

Both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have had a storied rivalry in IPL so far. They have met each other on 35 occasions in the IPL, with MI winning 20 of those while CSK have won 15.

However, CSK hold an advantage in their previous five meetings, having won three of those matches.

CSK’s last encounter against MI came on 8 April when CSK emerged victorious by seven wickets, with Rahane top-scoring with 61. MI had posted 157/8 from 20 overs on the back of knocks from Ishan Kishan (32) and Tim David (31), a total that CSK chased down with 11 balls to spare.

CSK vs MI form (Last five matches)

Chennai Super Kings: NR, L, L, W, W

Mumbai Indians: W,W,L,L,W

CSK vs MI Date and Time

CSK vs MI will be played on 6 May (Saturday) at 3.30 pm IST. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs MI TV coverage, live streaming

CSK vs MI in IPL 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network for TV broadcast. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website if you’re looking to live stream it.

CSK vs MI squads

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ben Stokes, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cam Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, N Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav

