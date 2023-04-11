Lucknow Super Giants chased down the mammoth target of 213 against Royal Challengers Bangalore to secure a famous win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023 on Monday.

Virat Kohli scored 61, Faf du Plessis slammed 79 and Glenn Maxwell scored 59 as RCB made 212/2 batting first. In reply, LSG got the target on the last ball of the match. Marcus Stionis (65) and Nicholas Pooran (62) were their best batters.

While it was an incredible achievement, it was only the fourth-highest successful run-chase in IPL’s history. We take a look at the top five run chases in the cash-rich league’s history:

224 runs: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 2020

Rajasthan Royals hold the record for the most successful run chase in the history of the IPL, chasing down a target of 224 runs during a league game against Punjab Kings in 2020. Royals lost their star opener Jos Buttler early but a collective effort by Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Rahul Tewatia came to the rescue. Samson was their highest run-getter, scoring 85 off just 42 deliveries. Coming in late, Jofra Archer also showed off his batting prowess and played an exceptional cameo of 13 runs, which included 2 maximums.

219: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 2021

Mumbai Indians pulled off a stunning 4-wicket victory over their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in a 2021 match, in which they gunned down a 219-run target. The Mumbai top order made a slower start to the chase but Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 87 helped them win the last-minute thriller. The Caribbean all-rounder, during his 34-ball innings, smashed 6 boundaries and as many as 8 sixes.

215: Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers, 2008

Rajasthan Royals were certainly a team to watch in the inaugural edition of the IPL. In a match against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, the Royals had to chase a massive target of 215 runs. Graeme Smith and Yusuf Pathan built the foundation with a 98-run partnership before Mohammad Kaif and Shane Warne’s blazing knocks sailed them across the victory line. Smith was their highest scorer with 71 runs, while Pathan smashed 61 runs in 28 deliveries.

213: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants lit up the 2023 season with a last-gasp 1-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Coming to chase 213 runs, Lucknow lost 5 wickets in just 105 runs. When things looked impossible, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran came out of their shell and went all guns blazing. Stoinis scored 65 off 30 balls, while Pooran did something extraordinary, breaching the 60-run mark in just 19 deliveries. RCB tried to make a comeback with some late wickets but could not turn the table around.

211: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Under Ravindra Jadeja’s captaincy, Chennai Super Kings could not showcase their iconic form in the IPL 2022. But when they posted a mammoth 210 runs against Lucknow Super Giants, it was looking like a done deal before KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis began the destruction. Lewis stuck to the crease till the end and recorded 55 runs off just 23 balls. Ayush Badoni, during his 9-ball cameo, hit two crucial sixes to chase down the target.

