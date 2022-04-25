IPL Schedule 2022 this week, 25 April to 1 May, time table, match list and venue details

With five-time champions Mumbai Indians already out of playoff reckoning - they do have an outside mathematical probability of making it to the playoffs but for that to happen, they would need the entire universe's luck on their side - the fifth week of the Indian Premier League 2022 will see a battle between six teams for three spots.

Gujarat Titans are only a couple of wins away from securing a top-four finish and considering their form, it is highly unlikely that they won't win at least two of their remaining seven matches.

This leaves only three spots open and for that, we might see a battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

With just three wins in eight matches, it will be an uphill task for Kolkata Knight Riders to make a case for themselves in the playoff race. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have an even stiffer task. They have just 4 points in 7 matches and need to win all of their next six encounters to pose a threat to the others.

The below matches are slated to take place this week:

25 April - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 PM

25 April - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - 7:30 PM

27 April - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

28 April - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

29 April - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - 7:30 PM

30 April - Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - 3:30 PM

30 April - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

1 May - Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 3:30 PM

1 May - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - 7:30 PM

