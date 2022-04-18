IPL Schedule 2022 this week, 18 to 24 April, time table, match list and venue details

Three weeks into IPL 2022 and hardly anything has gone along expected lines. IPL's two most successful teams - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are languishing at the bottom of the points table while debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are in the top two.

LSG have won five out of their six matches and their fellow new entrants Gujarat Titans have managed to finish on the winning side four times in six attempts.

RCB have had a good third week and they are just behind LSG on net run rate, at the third spot.

KKR, meanwhile, have lost their mojo. After a good first two weeks, the Shreyas Iyer-led side lost their two matches in the third week and are currently at the sixth spot.

The biggest surprise, however, continues to be the performance (or the lack of it) of CSK and MI. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side did manage to get points on the board by beating RCB but another defeat against the Titans in their last match pushed them back.

Five-time champions MI are still winless, having lost all of their six matches in the league so far.

The upcoming week of the IPL will see some interesting battles as the race for the top-four finish heats up.

The matches are set to take place at four different locations across Maharashtra - Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, and Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.

The below matches are slated to take place this week -

18 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai | 7:30 pm

19 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai | 7:30 pm

20 April: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune | 7:30 pm

21 April: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai | 7:30 pm

22 April: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune | 3:30 pm

23 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai | 7:30 pm

23 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai | 3:30 pm

24 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai | 7:30 pm

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.