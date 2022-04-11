IPL Schedule 2022 this week, 11 to 17 April, time table, match list and venue details

The action in the IPL is heating up with the leading six teams jostling it out to stay in the top four of the points table. While defending champions Chennai Super Kings and five-time champions Mumbai Indians have lost all four matches so far, debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have made an impressive start to their respective campaigns.

At the end of the second week, Rajasthan Royals top the points table with six points in four matches. They are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans along with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Interestingly all these teams are on six points and only the net run rate separates them.

This week will hold a lot of importance for teams like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians as both these sides need to get on board and get things rolling.

All the other teams that are in the mid-table muddle will need to break away from the crop and hence, this week could well define the course of this year’s IPL. As far as the team strengths and pedigrees are concerned, Rajasthan Royals look the most-balanced squad while Punjab Kings have a batting order that can win matches from any situation.

Gujarat Titans seem to have the most rounded bowling attack while the Lucknow Super Giants have to find ways to close out games.

The below matches are slated to take place this week:

April 11

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

April 12

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

April 13

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - 7:30 PM

April 14

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

April 15

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

April 16

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - 3:30 PM

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:30 PM

April 17

Punjab Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai - 3:30 PM

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune - 7:30 PM

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.