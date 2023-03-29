IPL statistics and records with most runs, most wickets, hundreds and fifties, most sixes, highest strike rate and more.
None other than India legend Virat Kohli tops the list, with 6,624 runs to his name in 223 games. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has slammed 5 tons and 44 half-centuries in the tournament.Most fours:
Shikhar Dhawan leads the table in this regard. The new Punjab Kings skipper, who will be looking to lead his team to their maiden title in the cash-rich league, has slammed 701 fours in 206 matches. Former India skipper Virat Kohli is a distant second, with 578 boundaries to his name.
Most sixes:
Chris Gayle may have not played in the Indian Premier League for a while, but the West Indies hitter remains far ahead of any other cricketer in the tally. The ‘Universe Boss’ has 357 maximums to his name.
Highest individual score:
Chris Gayle once again tops the list with an unbeaten 175-run knock. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore batter had achieved the milestone in 2013 against the Pune Warriors. In his 66-ball knock, Gayle smashed 13 boundaries and 17 maximums.
IPL and Chris Gayle seem synonymous with each other, considering the number of records the aggressive hitter has created in the tournament over the years. In the RCB vs Pune Warriors fixture in 2013, Gayle slammed a ton in just 30 deliveries. His record-breaking knock also helped Royal Challengers Bangalore achieve the milestone for the most sixes by an IPL team in an innings (21).
Most centuries:
The ‘Universe Boss’ has something of a record-creating streak at the IPL. The West Indies legend has six centuries in the tournament. Virat Kohli comes second with five tons to his name.
Most half-centuries:
Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell has the best strike rate in the IPL. The West Indies all-rounder has played in 98 fixtures, scoring 2,035 runs at a strike rate of 177.88.
Bowling stats
Most wickets:
Former Chennai Super Kings bowler Dwayne Bravo has the lead in the tally. The all-rounder has 183 wickets in 161 games.
Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals is the only player with three hat-tricks to his name. The spinner picked up his first three-wicket haul for Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural edition. In 2011, Mishra got his second hat-trick playing for the Deccan Chargers. In 2013, he repeated the feat for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Best economy rate:
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan is the most economical bowler in the Indian Premier League. The Afghan all-rounder has an economy rate of 6.38 in 92 matches. Rashid Khan also has 112 wickets to his name.
Best bowling figures:
Alzarri Joseph’s six-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad was a night to remember. The pacer, who made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2019, scalped 6 wickets for 12 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in his maiden appearance.
Click here to read Factboxes of all teams
Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
IPL 2023 is set to be more exciting with the introduction of new rules like naming the playing XI after the toss and option to bring in an 'impact player'.
Here's the full list of Purple Cap winners from previous editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
IPL 2023 Schedule: Here's the complete fixture list pertaining to IPL 2023, along with match venues and match timings.