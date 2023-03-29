The Indian Premier League is set to enthrall fans once more from 31 March, when MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings face off against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Cricket fans are gearing up for the high-stakes tournament with great excitement. Amid all the craze about the IPL 2023, cricket enthusiasts are eager to watch if their favourite players might break some records. As the date for the IPL 2023 draws nearer, let’s look at the best of the best as far as the tournament records are concerned:

Batting records

Most runs:

None other than India legend Virat Kohli tops the list, with 6,624 runs to his name in 223 games. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has slammed 5 tons and 44 half-centuries in the tournament.Most fours: Shikhar Dhawan leads the table in this regard. The new Punjab Kings skipper, who will be looking to lead his team to their maiden title in the cash-rich league, has slammed 701 fours in 206 matches. Former India skipper Virat Kohli is a distant second, with 578 boundaries to his name. Most sixes: Chris Gayle may have not played in the Indian Premier League for a while, but the West Indies hitter remains far ahead of any other cricketer in the tally. The ‘Universe Boss’ has 357 maximums to his name. Highest individual score: Chris Gayle once again tops the list with an unbeaten 175-run knock. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore batter had achieved the milestone in 2013 against the Pune Warriors. In his 66-ball knock, Gayle smashed 13 boundaries and 17 maximums.

Fastest century:

IPL and Chris Gayle seem synonymous with each other, considering the number of records the aggressive hitter has created in the tournament over the years. In the RCB vs Pune Warriors fixture in 2013, Gayle slammed a ton in just 30 deliveries. His record-breaking knock also helped Royal Challengers Bangalore achieve the milestone for the most sixes by an IPL team in an innings (21). Most centuries: The ‘Universe Boss’ has something of a record-creating streak at the IPL. The West Indies legend has six centuries in the tournament. Virat Kohli comes second with five tons to his name. Most half-centuries:

With 54 fifty’s to his name, Delhi Capitals’ David Warner occupies the spot on the list.

Best strike rate:

Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell has the best strike rate in the IPL. The West Indies all-rounder has played in 98 fixtures, scoring 2,035 runs at a strike rate of 177.88. Bowling stats Most wickets: Former Chennai Super Kings bowler Dwayne Bravo has the lead in the tally. The all-rounder has 183 wickets in 161 games.

Most hat-tricks: