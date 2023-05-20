Rajasthan Royals (RR) stayed alive in the IPL 2023 playoffs race by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets at Dharamsala on Friday. While the Shikhar Dhawawn-led PBKS got eliminated, Sanju Samson’s RR have moved to 14 points from 14 games.

Rajasthan are currently fifth in the table with their league phase over. 14 points at an NRR (net run rate) of +0.148 has kept them alive in the playoffs race but isn’t enough for direct qualification.

Five more teams — Chennai Super Kings (CSK, Lucknow Super Giant (LSG), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — are also in the race for the remaining three spots.

Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs.

CSK and LSG already have 15 points, hence it’s only the fourth spot that RR can aim for.

Currently, RCB are on the fourth spot with 14 points from 13 games.

RCB have one game in hand and can reach 16 points while MI also have one game in hand and they can also reach 16 points.

In such a case, RR will need a lot of results to go in their favour to qualify for the IPL 2023 knockout phase.

Here’s how RR can qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs

First of all, RR will need Mumbai Indians to lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB to lose to GT. Also, MI have a negative NRR of -0.128, but RCB have a superior NRR (+0.180) than RR. If RCB lose to GT by six runs chasing 180 or complete the 180 chase with not more than two balls to spare then RR will have a superior NRR.

Rajasthan will also not want KKR to win their last game against LSG as Kolkata can also reach 14 points. However, KKR have an NRR of -0.256 and it will take a very big margin win for them to improve that over RCB and RR.

