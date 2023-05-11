Chennai Super Kings moved closer to assuring themselves of a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs when they beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The win kept them second in the points table on 15 points from 12 matches with seven wins and an added point coming from a rain abandoned contest against Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile Delhi Capitals, clinging on for dear life after five straight defeats to start the season, have had their playoff hopes all but dashed. Even though they won four in five that followed, the defeat to CSK has significantly hurt their chances. After 11 matches, DC have eight points to occupy the bottom spot.

In today’s action in the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders are at home against Rajasthan Royals in a clash of sixth against fifth respectively. Both are on 10 points but RR have a significantly better net run rate.

A look at how the four teams can book their place in the IPL playoffs:

Chennai Super Kings (12 matches, 15 points)

Remaining matches: vs KKR (14 May), vs DC (20 May)

With the 27-run win over DC, CSK are a step away from confirming their spot in the IPL playoffs. The four-time winners consolidated the second place in the standings in Chennai. A win over either KKR or DC, in Delhi, will take them to 17 points which would be enough for a top-four finish. Even if they are beaten in both, 15 points might just be enough but they would need results to go their way in that case.

Delhi Capitals (11 matches, 8 points)

Remaining matches: vs PBKS (13 May), vs PBKS (17 May), vs CSK (20 May)

DC’s seventh defeat of the season has left them rooted to the bottom spot in the IPL standings. With three matches remaining, maximum that DC can achieve is 14 points and that can take them to the playoffs if multiple results go their way. For that, they’d want CSK to beat KKR and Gujarat Titans to beat all of Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore who occupy the mid-table logjam.

However, DC’s net run rate (NRR) of -0.645 further dents their chances in case of a points tie. If they are to qualify from here, they need to win all three and do it big!

Kolkata Knight Riders (11 matches, 10 points)

Remaining matches: vs RR (11 May), vs CSK (14 May), vs LSG (20 May)

KKR have the momentum on their side with three wins in four matches. A defeat against Rajasthan Royals at home will mean the maximum they can get to is 14 points which puts their chances dependant on the other teams.

However, even if KKR win all three of their matches, playoffs aren’t confirmed on 16 points. Their current NRR of -0.079 puts them behind RR and LSG but better off than MI, RCB and PBKS.

Rajasthan Royals (11 matches, 10 points)

Remaining matches: vs KKR (11 May), vs RCB (14 May), vs PBKS (19 May)

RR have lost five of their last six matches and the positive start to the season has been brought to a screeching halt. Like KKR, if RR lose at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, they can get to a maximum of 14 points with games against fellow mid-table outfits RCB and PBKS to come.

RR hold the edge over KKR in terms of NRR which could well come into play by the end of the league stage. For that to matter, they would need to win all three or at least two of their matches.

