IPL on Pod, Season 2: Previewing Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League starts on 9 April, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) playing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Rohit Sharma-led team has won the IPL a record five times, including back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020. They'll be gunning to become the first team in IPL history to complete a hat-trick of trophies. Virat Kohli-led RCB finished in top-four last season, and the team will be hoping to do better and make it to the finals this time.

In the latest edition of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Anish Anand, Shantanu Srivastava, and Jigar Mehta analyse the chances of the previous edition's top four teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

You can listen to the first episode of IPL on Pod Season 2 here, in which we preview Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals.

Click here for all episodes of IPL on Pod