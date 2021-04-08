IPL on Pod, Season 2: Previewing Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

The stage is set for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is starting on 9 May with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ahead of the tournament, we bring you the second season of IPL on Pod – Firstpost Sports' podcast series where journalists and sports writers discuss all things related to the T20 tournament.

In this opening episode, host Anish Anand and guests Jigar Mehta and Shantanu Srivastava preview four teams – Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders. The next episode will focus on the remaining teams – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the previous season, RR, CSK, PBKS, and KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs. We weigh in with thoughts about the changes these teams made going into the new season and how will those affect their chances this time around. Do CSK have the squad to bounce back after a terrible season? Should Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler open the batting for Rajasthan? Does Sunil Narine have a sure-shot place in KKR's playing XI at least for the initial few games? Their top order is good but is bowling attack a concern for Punjab? All these and more discussed in this episode.