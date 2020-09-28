IPL on Pod: Sanju Samson's heroics, CSK's troubles, and DC's flight, discussing all things IPL

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway in the UAE with Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab occupying the top three slots, as of Monday, 28 September.

The past week witnessed some high-quality cricketing action, with past masters such as Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad still battling rust and indifferent form. A number of young guns did impress as well, and as the league enters a fresh week, one can rest assure to hear more about the like of Shubman Gill and Devdutt Padikkal.

In our first edition of IPL On Pod, our weekly IPL podcast, we discuss the week gone by, look at the key movers likely in the coming week, and rant about CSK!