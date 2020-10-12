IPL on Pod: Discussing MS Dhoni and CSK's struggles, Virat Kohli's return to form, Mumbai's winning run and more

Chennai Super Kings ended the second week of IPL on happy note with victory over Kings XI Punjab but the end of third week, their problems have only increased with defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MS Dhoni, CSK skipper, is also struggling to finish matches for his team. What's going wrong with the team? Is it just the issue of form or are there deeper problems with the franchise? Can they make a comeback in this season?

Also, Virat Kohli is back at his best with a sensational knock against Chennai Super Kings. Royal Challengers Bangalore occupy the fourth spot at the halfway stage, which by their standards, is quite impressive.

Mumbai Indians have been the best side so far in this season followed by Delhi Capitals. Kings XI Punjab are at the bottom after losing yet another close match.

In the third episode of IPL on Pod, Firstpost's Anish Anand, Shantanu Srivastava, and Shubham Pandey discuss MS Dhoni and CSK's struggles, Virat Kohli's return to form, Mumbai's winning run and more.

