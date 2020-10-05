Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL on Pod: Discussing biggest movers on points table, Ishan Kishan's solo act, DK's tactics, and more

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 5th, 2020
  • 11:03:37 IST

The week gone by in the Indian Premier League witnessed some superlative individual performances, even as the fortunes of a few teams did change over the course of seven days.

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad played thrice last week and won two matches, thereby making their presence felt on the points table. Chennai Super Kings are still looking to find their perfect rhythm, even though the match-winning partnership between Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson against KXIP will give them a lot of confidence.

Virat Kohli-led RCB also continued their decent form and find themselves in the top half of the points table that is headed by defending champions Mumbai Indians.

In the second edition of IPL on Pod, we discuss the biggest movers, some fine individual brilliance, and scratch our heads over Dinesh Karthik promoting himself over Eoin Morgan.

Click here to listen to previous episodes of IPL on Pod

