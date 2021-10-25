IPL New Teams Auction Highlights: RPSG Group gets Lucknow for Rs 7,090 crore; Ahmedabad goes to CVC Capital

Kolkata-based business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka's RP-SG Group claimed the Lucknow franchise for a whopping Rs 7090 crore while international equity investment firm CVC Capital won the bid for Ahmedabad with a Rs 5600 crore offer as the eagerly-awaited two new IPL teams were unveiled here on Monday.

The BCCI was expecting a windfall in the range of Rs 10,000 crore but to their surprise, earned Rs 12,690 crore from the two new teams that will take part in the 2022 IPL.

The addition of two new teams also expands the IPL next year in terms of number of matches. As many as 74 games will be held next year, a sizeable increase from the 60 matches (56 league and four playoff matches) that were held this year.

As many as 10 parties, including the Glazer family that owns Premier League giants Manchester United and NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had arrived for the bidding process in Dubai for the two new teams. The Adani Group and the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Group were also present at the auction.

Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Cuttack, Dharamsala and Indore were the six cities that were presented as options for the two new franchises.

"The stage is set! Bidding for the 2 new IPL teams to commence shortly!" the BCCI had earlier tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the owners of Manchester United — the Glazer family also reached UAE to try and ensure they get to own one team in the cash-rich league.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the presence of the Manchester United owners in the UAE for the big day.

"Yes, they are here. We will know by afternoon on which two cities have teams and who are the owners," said the source.

Manchester United owners showing interest to be a part of the IPL might be one of the reasons why the BCCI on 21 September informed they have decided to extend the date for purchasing the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL teams document till 10 October from the initial deadline of 5 October.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, sources in the know confirmed the interest shown by Manchester United owners."Well yes, it is true that they have shown interest and that may be one of the reasons why the dateline was extended by the BCCI. IPL is not just restricted to India, it is a global entity now," the source said.

The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document available on payment of the non-refundable tender fees on 31 August.

With inputs from agencies