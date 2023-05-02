Amit Mishra surpassed Lasith Malinga to become the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.
Amit Mishra on Monday became the third-highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after surpassing Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga.
Mishra, achieved the milestone during the match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium.
Amit Mishra strikes and gets the opposition skipper!
Faf du Plessis departs for 44 as Krunal Pandya takes a brilliant running catch 👌🏻
The 40- year old took advantage of spin-friendly conditions to the fullest. He ended with figures of 2/21 in his four overs. He took the wickets of Suyash Prabhudessai and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis to reach the milestone.
Indian spin veteran, who has played 160 matches, has taken 172 wickets at an average of 23.75 and an economy rate of 7.34. His best bowling figures are 5/17 in IPL.
In the IPL’s history, the top-five wicket-takers are: Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets), Yuzvendra Chahal (178 wickets), Mishra (172), Lasith Malinga (170 wickets) and Piyush Chawla (170 wickets).
This season, Amit Mishra has taken six wickets in six matches at an average of 18.16 and an economy rate of 7.26. His best bowling figures are 2/21.
RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in IPL
RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs in their IPL 2023 match on Monday. LSG restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for nine. In response, the hosts were tottering at 27 for four and then 65 for six in the 11th over. Eventually, they were halted on 108 runs.
Victory in Lucknow for @RCBTweets!
A remarkable bowling performance from #RCB as they bounce back in style 👏🏻👏🏻
Brief Scores:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/30, Ravi Bishnoi 2/21)
Lucknow Super Giants: 108 all out in 19.5 overs (Josh Hazlewood 2/15, Karn Sharma 2/20).
With inputs from ANI
