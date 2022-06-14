IPL media rights: Who said what on Twitter

The media rights for the Indian Premier League for 2023-2027 cycle attracted some huge amount of money. Disney Star retained the TV for a sum of Rs 23, 575 crore while the digital rights were secured by Viacom18 for Rs 20,500 crore.

Apart from this, Viacom 18 also got Package C which is a special segment 98 matches for a five-year duration and paid Rs 3,273 crore.

The Times Internet has secured Package D for Rs 1,058 crore.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a series of tweets made the confirmation. "Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision," he tweeted.

Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 14, 2022

Breaking: 48,390.52 crores for IPL 2023-27 media rights. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 14, 2022

The BCCI will be earning 48,390cr through IPL Media Rights in the next 5 years. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 14, 2022

I genuinely hope that the money which is coming through the IPL media rights goes into improving the facilities for spectators at the stadium. And hopefully, it also makes sure that those who are in the cricket ecosystem, and not in the IPL, get paid what they deserve & in time. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) June 13, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.