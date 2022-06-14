Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL media rights: Who said what on Twitter

The media rights for the Indian Premier League for 2023-2027 cycle attracted some huge amount of money. Disney Star retained the TV for a sum of Rs 23, 575 crore while the digital rights were secured by Viacom18 for Rs 20,500 crore.

The IPL trophy. Sportzpics

Apart from this, Viacom 18 also got Package C which is a special segment 98 matches for a five-year duration and paid Rs 3,273 crore.

The Times Internet has secured Package D for Rs 1,058 crore.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a series of tweets made the confirmation. "Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision," he tweeted.

