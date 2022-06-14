IPL media rights: Disney Star releases statement after securing TV rights for 2023-27

Disney Star bagged the TV rights as the IPL media rights auction for the 2023-27 duration concluded on Tuesday. While Viacom18 bagged the streaming rights for Rs 20,500 crore, Disney Star secured the Indin sub-continent TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore.

Viacom18 won Package C, where the digital rights for 18 non-exclusive marquee games per season were up for grabs. Viacom18 won the winning bid of Rs 3,273 crore. Times Internet claimed Package D for Rs 1,058 crore.

Following the announcement, Disney Star released a statement on Tuesday. “Disney Star has secured the exclusive television rights package for the 2023-2027 Indian Premier League cricket seasons,” the statement read.

Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Content and Operations, The Walt Disney Company, further added in the statement, saying that IPL was an ‘important component’ of their portfolio of TV channels.

“We are pleased to extend our association with the Indian Premier League and look forward to offering the next five seasons across our portfolio of television channels. We made disciplined bids with a focus on long-term value. We chose not to proceed with the digital rights given the price required to secure that package. IPL is an important component of our portfolio of television channels in India, providing an incredible opportunity for us to showcase The Walt Disney Company’s powerful global brands and iconic storytelling, as well as Disney Star’s impressive collection of local original content, to millions of viewers in India,” the statement said.

“We will be exploring other multiplatform cricket rights, including future rights for International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which we currently hold through the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively. Additionally, we hold Pro Kabaddi League rights, Indian Super League football rights, as well as various international sports rights, including the Wimbledon Championships and the English Premier League,” it added.

“Disney+ Hotstar has changed the way Indians watch their entertainment - from favorite locally produced original TV shows, to global blockbuster films, and popular sporting events. Last year, Disney+ Hotstar was home to seven of the Top Ten Hindi SVOD entertainment series in India, and we currently have more than 100 local original titles in our content pipeline -- with over 80 local originals slated to premiere this fiscal year,” the statement further said.

BCCI honororary secretary Jay Shah, had also posted a series of tweets post the official announcement of the media rights.

