IPL media rights auction: Everything you need to know

The bidders were offered four packages, India sub-continent television, India sub-continent digital, India digital non-exclusive special package and Rest of the world.

The victorious Gujarat Titans team holds the trophy aloft after beating Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics

The bidding for the IPL media rights for 2023-27 cycle concluded on Tuesday with Disney Star bagging the Indian sub-continent TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore and Viacom18 taking away the digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore.

“Disney Star has secured the exclusive television rights package for the 2023-2027 Indian Premier League cricket seasons,” the statement from Disney Star read.

Digital rights
The Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights exclusively for a sum Rs 23,758 crore to claim the Packages B & C.

TV rights
The TV rights went to Star India for Rs 23,575 crore. "India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote in a tweet. "The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision."

Package C
The Package C that was claimed by Viacom18 includes the rights of the 98 matches for the five years in the non-exclusive digital category. The now company will now have the digital rights to all the matches in India.

Package D
Times Internet claimed Package D for Rs 1,058 crore and will have the media rights for Middle East and the USA.

How the value soared compared to last year?
The deal has been 196% higher than the previous one (2018-2022) which was Rs 16,347.5 crore.

Updated Date: June 14, 2022 22:28:29 IST

