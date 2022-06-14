IPL media rights auction: Everything you need to know

The bidders were offered four packages, India sub-continent television, India sub-continent digital, India digital non-exclusive special package and Rest of the world.
The bidding for the IPL media rights for 2023-27 cycle concluded on Tuesday with Disney Star bagging the Indian sub-continent TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore and Viacom18 taking away the digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore.
“Disney Star has secured the exclusive television rights package for the 2023-2027 Indian Premier League cricket seasons,” the statement from Disney Star read.
Digital rights
The Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights exclusively for a sum Rs 23,758 crore to claim the Packages B & C.
TV rights
The TV rights went to Star India for Rs 23,575 crore. "India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote in a tweet. "The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision."
Package C
The Package C that was claimed by Viacom18 includes the rights of the 98 matches for the five years in the non-exclusive digital category. The now company will now have the digital rights to all the matches in India.
Package D
Times Internet claimed Package D for Rs 1,058 crore and will have the media rights for Middle East and the USA.
How the value soared compared to last year?
The deal has been 196% higher than the previous one (2018-2022) which was Rs 16,347.5 crore.
Viacom18 won Package C, where the digital rights for 18 non-exclusive marquee games per season were up for grabs. Viacom18 won the winning bid of Rs 3,273 crore. Times Internet claimed Package D for Rs 1,058 crore.
Amazon was anticipated to be one of many greatest bidders in digital house however pulled out of the race without revealing the explanation.
With the bidding going into the second day, the cumulative valuation of the media rights could well touch a staggering Rs 50,000 crore mark, which will be one of the biggest in terms of global rights across any sport.