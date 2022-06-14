IPL media rights auction: Everything you need to know

The bidding for the IPL media rights for 2023-27 cycle concluded on Tuesday with Disney Star bagging the Indian sub-continent TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore and Viacom18 taking away the digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore.

The bidders were offered four packages, India sub-continent television, India sub-continent digital, India digital non-exclusive special package and Rest of the world.

“Disney Star has secured the exclusive television rights package for the 2023-2027 Indian Premier League cricket seasons,” the statement from Disney Star read.

Digital rights

The Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights exclusively for a sum Rs 23,758 crore to claim the Packages B & C.

TV rights

The TV rights went to Star India for Rs 23,575 crore. "India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote in a tweet. "The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision."

Package C

The Package C that was claimed by Viacom18 includes the rights of the 98 matches for the five years in the non-exclusive digital category. The now company will now have the digital rights to all the matches in India.

Package D

Times Internet claimed Package D for Rs 1,058 crore and will have the media rights for Middle East and the USA.

How the value soared compared to last year?

The deal has been 196% higher than the previous one (2018-2022) which was Rs 16,347.5 crore.

