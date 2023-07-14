Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL: Lucknow Super Giants part ways with Andy Flower, announce Justin Langer as new head coach

Later on Friday, the Super Giants announced that they had appointed former Australia cricketer Justin Langer as the new head coach. 

Krunal Pandya of Lucknow Super Giants ,Andy Flower, Head Coach of Lucknow Super Giants and Gautam Gambhir, Mentor of Lucknow Super Giants during the Eliminator match of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 24 May, 2023. Sportzpics

The Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday parted ways with their head coach Andy Flower.

LSG franchise took to their official Twitter handle to confirm Flower’s exit.

Flower joined Lucknow just before the team’s debut season in 2022.

Later on Friday, the Super Giants announced that they had appointed former Australia cricketer Justin Langer as the new head coach.

“Lucknow Super Giants have appointed legendary Former Australian cricket team coach and batsman Justin Langer as their team head coach. As the two year contract of Andy Flower comes to an end, Lucknow Super Giants thanks Andy Flower for his contribution,” LSG said in a press release.

Langer said he was excited on being part of the LSG setup. “Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward,” said 52-year-old.

Langer, a successful batter with a career spanning 15 years: from 1993 to 2007, has proved is establishing himself as a strong coach as well. It was he who guided the Aussies to their first-ever T20 World Cup win in 2021.

LSG had two decent seasons under his guidance; They reached the knockouts in both seasons.

While this year it was Mumbai Indians who dashed their title hopes in the eliminator, last year it were the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The franchise owner, Sanjiv Goenka, was also in the United Kingdom earlier this month to discuss the offer with the former Aussie.

Published on: July 14, 2023 18:48:25 IST

