- Indian Premier League, 2019 Punjab Vs Mumbai Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Spain Triangular T20I Series, 2019 ESP Vs MLT Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs BLR - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs MI Match at Mohali: Krunal dismisses Mayank for 43
-
Priyanka Gandhi's Ayodhya visit busts hollow claims, shows she has neither skill nor charisma to salvage Congress
-
‘Article 35A didn’t damage Jammu and Kashmir, militancy did,’ says Omar Abdullah after Arun Jaitley’s blog triggers row
-
Lakshmi's NTR movie review: RGV's political film fails to pack a punch despite its inherent drama
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversible’ action against terror groups operating in country
-
India Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE score and updates: Viktor Axelsen wins first game against Parupalli Kashyap; Srikanth in final
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy de Maupassant’s short stories
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Delhi Capitals VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
Huge blow for CSK: David Willey ruled out of IPL 2019 due to personal reasons.
Read the full article here.
These numbers will give some headache to the home team!
In case you were looking for the points table to see where your favourite team is placed, we have got you covered.
Here's the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps.
Some issues from Delhi Capitals and Sourav Ganguly.
Two West Bengal based cricket fans, Ranjit Seal and Bhaswati Shantua in separate communications to Justice (Retd) DK Jain has questioned Ganguly's role as an adviser of Delhi Capitals when he is still the president of Cricket Association of Bengal.
Read the full article here.
Kings XI Punjab have crossed the fifty-run mark, and have lost just one wicket in form of Chris Gayle, in their chase of 177 runs. For LIVE score and over-by-over commentary of the KXIP vs MI match, click here.
Delhi Capitals will be playing on their home turf but there is a possibility that the conditions may turn out to be favourable for the visiting Kolkata Knight Riders when the two teams clash in an IPL match on Saturday. Read the preview of the DC vs KKR match here.
Hello and welcome to coverage of the second match today between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders to be played at Feroz Shah Kotla. After suffering loss in the second game of the tournament, Delhi Capitals will look to stage a comeback while Kolkata Knight Riders would look to win their third contest on the trot.
IPL 12 Match 10 DC vs KKR at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi: After suffering loss in the second game of the tournament, Delhi Capitals will look to stage a comeback while Kolkata Knight Riders would look to win their third contest on the trot.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, DC vs KKR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, DC vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: The tenth match of IPL 2019 will see Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla. Capitals started off their campaign on a winning note, beating Mumbai Indians at Wankhede by 37 runs. Their winning run got a hit in the second game of the tournament against the mighty Chennai Super Kings, who handed them a six-wicket loss.
File images of Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik. Agencies
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have got off to a blistering start in the tournament, winning both their encounters so far. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening contest by 6 wickets and then Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs. This is their first match away from home in the tournament this year and it comes with many other challenges like getting accustomed to the conditions and pitches. Andre Russell is in supreme form of his career right now and his power-hitting has been a key factor for KKR in last two matches. He is expected to play a big role in Saturday's game as well.
Kotla pitch is expected to play slow again. Anything above 160 can be a challenging total. The team which wins the toss, should look to bat first and defend a total.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Full squads
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro
Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa
Updated Date:
Mar 30, 2019
Also See
DC vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2019 at Delhi, Full Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings win by six wickets, register second victory
KKR vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2019 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Full cricket score: Knight Riders win by 28 runs
SRH vs RR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win with an over to spare