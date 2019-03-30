First Cricket
Spain Triangular T20Is | Match 3 Mar 29, 2019
ESP Vs MLT
Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 8 Mar 29, 2019
HYD Vs RAJ
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
IPL Mar 30, 2019
DC vs KKR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Mar 31, 2019
SRH vs RCB
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs KKR Match at Delhi: Shreyas Iyer and Co look to improve record against Knight Riders at home

Date: Saturday, 30 March, 2019 19:04 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Delhi Capitals VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Huge blow for CSK: David Willey ruled out of IPL 2019 due to personal reasons.

    Read the full article here.

  • These numbers will give some headache to the home team!

  • In case you were looking for the points table to see where your favourite team is placed, we have got you covered.

    Here's the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps.

  • Some issues from Delhi Capitals and Sourav Ganguly.

    Two West Bengal based cricket fans, Ranjit Seal and Bhaswati Shantua in separate communications to Justice (Retd) DK Jain has questioned Ganguly's role as an adviser of Delhi Capitals when he is still the president of Cricket Association of Bengal.

    Read the full article here.

  • Kings XI Punjab have crossed the fifty-run mark, and have lost just one wicket in form of Chris Gayle, in their chase of 177 runs. For LIVE score and over-by-over commentary of the KXIP vs MI match, click here. 

  • Delhi Capitals will be playing on their home turf but there is a possibility that the conditions may turn out to be favourable for the visiting Kolkata Knight Riders when the two teams clash in an IPL match on Saturday. Read the preview of the DC vs KKR match here. 

  • Hello and welcome to coverage of the second match today between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders to be played at Feroz Shah Kotla. After suffering loss in the second game of the tournament, Delhi Capitals will look to stage a comeback while Kolkata Knight Riders would look to win their third contest on the trot. 

IPL 12 Match 10 DC vs KKR at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi: After suffering loss in the second game of the tournament, Delhi Capitals will look to stage a comeback while Kolkata Knight Riders would look to win their third contest on the trot.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, DC vs KKR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, DC vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: The tenth match of IPL 2019 will see Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla. Capitals started off their campaign on a winning note, beating Mumbai Indians at Wankhede by 37 runs. Their winning run got a hit in the second game of the tournament against the mighty Chennai Super Kings, who handed them a six-wicket loss.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs KKR Match at Delhi: Shreyas Iyer and Co look to improve record against Knight Riders at home

File images of Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik. Agencies

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have got off to a blistering start in the tournament, winning both their encounters so far. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening contest by 6 wickets and then Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs. This is their first match away from home in the tournament this year and it comes with many other challenges like getting accustomed to the conditions and pitches. Andre Russell is in supreme form of his career right now and his power-hitting has been a key factor for KKR in last two matches. He is expected to play a big role in Saturday's game as well.

Kotla pitch is expected to play slow again. Anything above 160 can be a challenging total. The team which wins the toss, should look to bat first and defend a total.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Full squads

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019

