IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, DC vs CSK: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candidature even as Kerala Congress gears up
-
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bids adieu to his dream, but outshines aviation's tribe of loud wannabes
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats where 'topmost' leaders of rival outfits contest
-
Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks and balances on US presidents loosening
-
Stray cattle menace: MP farmers lose sleep over threat to crops from bovines; govt looks for answers in gaushalas
-
Netflix's Delhi Crime, Soni present a compassionate portait of India's police force, one that's rare but real
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sensitive, critical method is vital
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; Cristiano Ronaldo gets injured as Portugal draw
-
Jet Airways Bailout Pkg: माल्या ने साधा मोदी सरकार पर निशाना, बैंकों पर Double Standard का लगाया आरोप
-
गरीबी हटाने के नाम पर कांग्रेस राजनीति कर रही है: अरुण जेटली
-
सुधार से खुद को अलग नहीं रख सकता चुनाव आयोग: सुप्रीम कोर्ट
-
जेट एयरवेज को मिली 1500 करोड़ रुपए की फंडिंग, चेयरमैन नरेश गोयल का इस्तीफा
-
राहुल का चुनावी मास्टरस्ट्रोक, कहा- जीते तो गरीबों के खाते में डालेंगे 72 हजार रुपए सालाना
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
After starting the new season on a winning note, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to keep the momentum going against Delhi Capitals (DC), captained by Shreyas Iyer, at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi.
File image of Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. SportsPicz
CSK won their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets while Delhi were also on the right side when they defeated Mumbai Indians by 37 runs.
Chennai have a better record going into the match, having won 12 of their 18 encounters they had with the Capitals.
The game will also see the battle between two wicket-keepers – legendary Dhoni and his possible successor Rishabh Pant. Both players played a vital role in their respective team's victories in the previous matches. Dhoni read the pitch correctly against RCB, electing to bowl first on a slow Chepauk track and picking up three spinners while Pant blasted 78 from just 27 balls, helping his team achieve a competitive total against Mumbai.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's IPL 2019 match between DC and CSK:
When will DC vs CSK fixture take place?
The match between DC and CSK will take place on 26 March, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The DC-CSK fixture will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi.
What time does the match begin?
The DC-CSK fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 26, 2019 13:15:39 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni's acumen versus Rishabh Pant's power as Chennai set to take on Delhi
IPL 2019 player stats preview: Suresh Raina's incredible record with bat, Lasith Malinga's legend with ball and more
IPL 2019, CSK Vs RCB Match Preview: It's MS Dhoni's 'Dad's Army' vs Virat Kohli's perennial underachievers in opener