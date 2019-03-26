First Cricket
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, DC vs CSK: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 26, 2019 13:15:39 IST

After starting the new season on a winning note, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to keep the momentum going against Delhi Capitals (DC), captained by Shreyas Iyer, at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi.

File image of Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. SportsPicz

CSK won their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets while Delhi were also on the right side when they defeated Mumbai Indians by 37 runs.

Chennai have a better record going into the match, having won 12 of their 18 encounters they had with the Capitals.

The game will also see the battle between two wicket-keepers – legendary Dhoni and his possible successor Rishabh Pant. Both players played a vital role in their respective team's victories in the previous matches. Dhoni read the pitch correctly against RCB, electing to bowl first on a slow Chepauk track and picking up three spinners while Pant blasted 78 from just 27 balls, helping his team achieve a competitive total against Mumbai.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's IPL 2019 match between DC and CSK:

When will DC vs CSK fixture take place?

The match between DC and CSK will take place on 26 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The DC-CSK fixture will be played at the  Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The DC-CSK fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 13:15:39 IST

Tags : Chepauk, Cricket, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 DC, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer

