  • IPL Highlights, DC vs SRH, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals win by 21 runs, collect fifth win of season

Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 05 May, 2022

05 May, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

207/3 (20.0 ov)

Match 50
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

186/8 (20.0 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs

Live Blog
Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad
207/3 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.35 186/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.3

Match Ended

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5

Shreyas Gopal - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shreyas Gopal not out 9 7 2 0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 5 3 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell Marsh 4 0 36 1
Kuldeep Yadav 4 0 40 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 181/8 (19.1)

5 (5) R/R: 6

Kartik Tyagi 7(5) S.R (140)

b Kuldeep Yadav
IPL Highlights, DC vs SRH, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals win by 21 runs, collect fifth win of season

23:55 (IST)

That brings us to the end of Match 50 of IPL 2022, with Delhi Capitals jumping to the fifth spot in the points table with with fifth win of the season. Sunrisers, who have now lost three in a row, drop to the sixth spot. Things certainly are getting interesting as we enter the closing stages of the league phase, with the mid-table tussle for playoff spots certainly getting more interesting with each passing day.

That’s it from us for now. This is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

23:55 (IST)
23:54 (IST)

David Warner is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 92 against his former franchise!

23:54 (IST)
23:39 (IST)

Boy they do love this venue!
 

23:39 (IST)
23:34 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 186/8 ( Shreyas Gopal 9 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5)

Kuldeep Yadav is entrusted with the final over of Sunrisers’ chase and castles a charging Tyagi in the first delivery. Bhuvneshwar is the next man in, and gets off the mark with a boundary in the third ball of the over, followed by a single. Kuldeep then closes out with back-to-back dots.

Delhi Capitals win by 21 runs to keep their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive with their fifth win of the season. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, suffer their third loss in a row!

23:34 (IST)
23:32 (IST)
wkt

BOWLED! Kuldeep sees Tyagi charge down the pitch, and decides to alter his line while bowling a flat delivery — the ball breaches Tyagi's defence and rattles the leg stump in the end. SRH 181/8

Tyagi b Kuldeep 7(5)

23:32 (IST)
23:30 (IST)

After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 181/7 ( Shreyas Gopal 9 , Kartik Tyagi 7)

An expensive end to Marsh’s spell as he ends up conceding three boundaries, two of them going into Gopal’s account off successive deliveries. 16 from the over. SRH need 27 to win off six with three wickets in hand. Will Pant give Kuldeep the final over of the evening?

23:30 (IST)
23:28 (IST)

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 165/7 ( Shreyas Gopal 0 , Kartik Tyagi 0)

Thakur into his final over. Steers a wide yorker through the extra cover region for a boundary in the first delivery, and is dropped on 54 two balls later, collecting a brace nevertheless. Pooran collects his sixth maximum with a firm hit straight down the ground. Thakur then gets rid of Pooran with a rank full toss to virtually end Sunrisers’ hopes of a miraculous victory. 12 runs and a wicket from the over. SRH need 43 off 12.

23:28 (IST)
23:24 (IST)
wkt

OUT! And that should be the game for the Capitals, as Thakur ends up bagging Pooran's wicket, albeit with a rank full toss that the hard-hitting Trinidadian ends up miscuing towards wide long on. Powell settles under the ball and collects it safely in the end. Powell congratulates Pooran while the latter makes his way back to the dugout. SRH 165/7

Pooran c Powell b Thakur 62(34)

23:24 (IST)
23:20 (IST)

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 153/6 ( Nicholas Pooran (W) 50 , Shreyas Gopal 0)

Khaleel returns after the timeout. Pooran brings up his half-century in the second delivery. Abbott then collects a six in the third delivery, clearing the leaping fielder at wide long on, only to perish the very next ball. Seven runs and a wicket from the over, an excellent one from Delhi’s perspective. Hyderabad need an improbably 55 in the last three overs. Might just be too much even for a well-set Pooran. Khaleel, meanwhile, finishes with 3/30.

23:20 (IST)
23:19 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Abbott perishes right after collecting his first six. Tries to go big down the ground, only to get a thick leading edge off the wide, length ball from Khaleel. Ripal collects a fine catch running backwards. SRH 153/6

Abbott c R Patel b Khaleel 7(5)

23:19 (IST)
Highlights

23:54 (IST)

19:11 (IST)

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik
19:04 (IST)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, and skipper Kane Williamson opts to field

Catch IPL LIVE score here. Latest IPL 2022 news: IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK - IPL LIVE scorecard: Delhi Capitals win by 21 runs to keep their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive with their fifth win of the season. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, suffer their third loss in a row!

Preview: Delhi Capitals have given a lot of players a long rope, but they have not performed consistently. DC coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant would be hoping that these players repay some of their faith when the team take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (5 May).

Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals at the toss during match 50 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 5th May 2022 Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

Captains Rishabh Pant and Kane Williamson at the toss in the Delhi Capitals-Sunrisers Hyderabad clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sportzpics

Sunrisers Hyderabad were on a five-match winning spree, but their winning ways were brought to a screeching halt in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. Their pace battery was taken to the cleaners by CSK and now, the pressure will be on them to bounce back against Delhi Capitals.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on Thursday (5 May).

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The DC vs SRH match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, David Warner, Axar Patel, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Pravin Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Umran Malik, Nicholas Pooran, Saurabh Dubey, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Karik Tyagi, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Updated Date: May 05, 2022 23:44:59 IST

Tags:

