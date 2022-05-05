IPL Highlights, DC vs SRH, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals win by 21 runs, collect fifth win of season

Catch IPL LIVE score here. Latest IPL 2022 news: IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK - IPL LIVE scorecard: Delhi Capitals win by 21 runs to keep their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive with their fifth win of the season. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, suffer their third loss in a row!

Preview: Delhi Capitals have given a lot of players a long rope, but they have not performed consistently. DC coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant would be hoping that these players repay some of their faith when the team take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (5 May).

Sunrisers Hyderabad were on a five-match winning spree, but their winning ways were brought to a screeching halt in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. Their pace battery was taken to the cleaners by CSK and now, the pressure will be on them to bounce back against Delhi Capitals.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on Thursday (5 May).

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The DC vs SRH match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, David Warner, Axar Patel, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Pravin Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Umran Malik, Nicholas Pooran, Saurabh Dubey, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Karik Tyagi, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

