IPL franchises will be allowed to sign their players in upcoming UAE T20 League

The Indian Premier League franchises which own teams in the yet-to-be-launched UAE T20 League will be allowed to sign their respective IPL players for the upcoming T20 League.

The owners of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have also bought teams in the upcoming six-team T20 tournament of the Emirates Cricket Board which will begin in 2023.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the IPl sides will have the first right to sign their players.

"Each franchise will be allowed to sign four players of their choice outside of the draft or auction which we will decide later," Mubashir Usmani, the secretary-general of the ECB, told Cricbuzz. "It could be any player who has a NOC from his home board."

The other three teams are owned by the Adani Group, the Glazer family and Capri Global Capital. It is still not clear, however, if the UAE T20 League will have a players auction similar to that of IPL or a draft for building the teams.

Each of the six teams will have a salary cap of about $2 million and the 35-game tournament is expected to start in January next year running up till February. The nascent T20 League is expected to clash with the end of Australia's Big Bash League or the start of the Pakistan Super League.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.