IPL franchises sweep team auction for CSA's new T20 league: Report

The Cricket South Africa's upcoming Twenty20 league could turn out to be a mini-IPL if reports are to be believed. CSA, in April this year, announced a new franchise-based T20 League to start in January 2023.

The league will have six privately owned franchises as the Proteas board looks to compete with the top T20 tournaments like the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Mukesh Ambani of Mumbai Indians, N Srinivasan of Chennai Super Kings, Parth Jindal of Delhi Capitals, Kalanithi Maran of SunRisers Hyderabad, Sanjiv Goenka of Lucknow Super Giants and Manoj Badale of Rajasthan Royals have bought the six franchises despite 29 parties giving Expressions of Interest (EoIs). There has been official confirmation from the South African board.