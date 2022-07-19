IPL franchises sweep team auction for CSA's new T20 league: Report

All six franchises of the upcoming T20 League of Cricket South Africa has been bought by IPL teams, said a media report.
The Cricket South Africa's upcoming Twenty20 league could turn out to be a mini-IPL if reports are to be believed. CSA, in April this year, announced a new franchise-based T20 League to start in January 2023.
The league will have six privately owned franchises as the Proteas board looks to compete with the top T20 tournaments like the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League.
According to a report in Cricbuzz, Mukesh Ambani of Mumbai Indians, N Srinivasan of Chennai Super Kings, Parth Jindal of Delhi Capitals, Kalanithi Maran of SunRisers Hyderabad, Sanjiv Goenka of Lucknow Super Giants and Manoj Badale of Rajasthan Royals have bought the six franchises despite 29 parties giving Expressions of Interest (EoIs). There has been official confirmation from the South African board.
Mumbai Indians are expected to have their team based out of Cape Town while Chennai Super Kings's franchise will be based in Johannesburg, the report added. Delhi Capitals' team will be called Pretoria Capitals and will be based in Centurion. LSG's Goenka is interested in the Durban franchise, while SunRisers could have their team in Port Elizabeth and Royals in Paarl.
It has also been reported that Mumbai and Chennai placed the biggest bids of close to Rs 250 crores.
In the proposed format, each franchise will play each other in a double round before the top three move to the playoffs. A total of 33 matches will be played and each side will be allowed to field four international players in their playing XI.
The CSA T20 League is set to clash with the upcoming T20 league in UAE.
