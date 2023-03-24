IPL titles: 0

Punjab Kings, rechristened as Punjab Kings from this year have not won a single IPL title in 15 attempts. They came close in 2014 where they had a fantastic run, finishing at the top of the table but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Bengaluru. They have not made it out of the group stage for 13 out of the 15 seasons.

Here’s how they have fared year on year

How did they fare the previous season: PBKS had a mixed run in the 15th season of the IPL, where they won seven matches and lost as many, finishing sixth at the end of the league stage tied on 14 points with Delhi Capitals and missing out on the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season. Additionally, this was the fourth consecutive season where Punjab finished sixth. Punjab, though, did complete a season double against eventual champions Gujarat Titans, something they will be eager to repeat this season, as well as against sides such as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Win Percentage: Punjab Kings have the second-worst win percentage (for teams to have played 100 matches or more) at 45.79, winning 98 of their 218 matches and losing 116.

Highest Run-getter: KL Rahul

KL Rahul who started off his PBKS career in 2018 has been the highest run-getter for the franchise with 2548 runs from 55 innings at 56.62. He scored two hundreds and 23 fifties in his four-year PBKS career and possessed a SR of 139.76. He decided to leave the franchise at the end of IPL 2021 and joined Lucknow Super Giants as captain.

Highest wicket-taker: Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla has been slowly going about his business accumulating wickets for his franchises. He’s the highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings with 84 wickets from 87 innings at 26.63. He possessed an economy rate of 7.52 and a strike rate of 21.2 and had one four-wicket haul.

Highest individual score: KL Rahul 132 not out vs RCB at Dubai in 2020

Rahul hit a whirlwind 132 off 69 balls hammering 14 fours and seven sixes against RCB at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in 2020. Punjab Kings posted 206/3. In reply, RCB were bundled out for 109.

Highest team score: 232 vs RCB at Dharamsala

Adam Gilchrist led the way with 106 off 55 balls hitting eight fours and nine sixes and was ably supported by Shaun Marsh (79 off 49 balls) as Punjab Kings posted 232/2 at Dharamsala in 2011. RCB succumbed to 121 all out, losing by 111 runs.

Favourite opponent: Deccan Chargers

Punjab Kings have had the most success against Deccan Chargers (For teams against whom PKS has played 10 or more matches). They had a win percentage of 70 percent with 7 wins from 10 matches and just 3 losses. They have won the most against Delhi Capitals, winning in 15 out of 26 matches with a win percentage of 59.61.

Bogey team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings have lost 65 per cent of their matches against SRH. Their worst against any team (For teams against whom PKS have played 10 or more matches). They have lost 13 of the 20 games played and won just seven.

Lesser known facts:

– Punjab Kings have conceded the joint-most hat-tricks (along with Mumbai Indians) in the IPL – 3: Lakshmipathy Balaji (CSK) in 2008, Amit Mishra (Deccan Chargers) in 2011, Sunil Narine (KKR) in 2013

– Punjab Kings have also taken joint-most hat-tricks in the IPL along with RR: Yuvraj Singh vs RCB in 2009, Yuvraj Singh vs Deccan Chargers in 2009, Axar Patel vs Gujarat Lions in 2016, and Sam Curran vs Delhi Capitals in 2019.

– Piyush Chawla took 23 wickets from 26 matches at a strike rate of 24.26 at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in IPL – the most by a Punjab Kings player at any venue in IPL.

– Shaun Marsh amassed 1064 runs from 27 innings at an average of 44.33 and a strike rate of 130.23 in IPL – the most by a Punjab Kings player at any venue in IPL.

– Former Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul holds the record of scoring the fastest fifty in the tournament. He did it while playing for Punjab Kings in just 12 balls against DC at IS Bindra Stadium in 2018.

Purchases, releases and squad

IPL 2023 auctions players bought:

Sam Curran – ₹ 18.5 crore

Sikandar Raza – ₹ 50 lakh

Harpreet Singh Bhatia – ₹ 40 lakh

Mohit Rathee – ₹ 20 lakh

Shivam Singh – ₹ 20 lakh

IPL 2023 Retained players: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Released players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Full squad:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia

All-rounders: Raj Bawa, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Bowlers: Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.